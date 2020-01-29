10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours Session
Gainers
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance above analyst estimates
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year.
Losers
- Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CATB) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
