General Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 2:54pm   Comments
Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported Q4 results Wednesday morning.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share rose 14.33% year over year to $3.51, which beat the estimate of $3.45.
  • Revenue of $10,773,000,000 up by 3.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,660,000,000.

Looking Ahead

  • Q1 EPS expected to be between $11.85 and $11.87, versus the analyst estimate of $11.87.
  • Q1 revenue expected between $39,200,000,000 and $39,200,000,000, compared to the analyst estimate of $39,200,000,000.

Conference Call

Recent Stock Performance

  • 52-week high was at $193.76
  • 52-week low was at $160.21
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 5.24%

Company Description

Falls Church, Virginia-based General Dynamics manufactures submarines, armored vehicles, information technology systems, and business jets. It operates its businesses in decentralized manner, and following the acquisition of CSRA, which closed during the second quarter of 2018, General Dynamics operates five segments: aerospace (23% of sales), combat systems (17%), marine systems (23%), information technology (23%), and mission systems (13%). The firm generated $36.2 billion in 2018 sales.

