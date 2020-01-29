62 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) climbed 28.5% to $6.40 after the company announced positive finding from an expanded study of its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, drug candidate CRV 431 with human precision cut liver slices.
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares surged 22.7% to $1.57 after an independent researcher cited TUSC2, which is an active agent in the company's Oncoprex, as a potential target and biomarker for thyroid carcinoma.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 22.7% to $0.5010 after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) jumped 21.9% to $27.16 after the company reported CEO transition. The company named Arsen S. Kitch as its next chief executive officer.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 21.7% to $10.22 after dropping 48.07% on Tuesday.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) surged 19.4% to $4.50 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) jumped 19.2% to $7.64 following its agreement to sell its Prime Distribution Services business to C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 16% to $3.47.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares rose 13.7% to $29.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) gained 13.6% to $17.10 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares surged 12.8% to $23.20 following a WSJ report suggesting CEO Leslie Wexner is in talks to step aside and that the board is discussing a potential sale of the Victoria's Secret brand.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) shares jumped 12.7% to $26.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) gained 11.8% to $34.77 following Q3 results.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares jumped 10.2% to $158.70 after reporting Q4 results.
- Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) shares gained 9.9% to $80.75 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 9.6% to $12.85 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) gained 9.2% to $48.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares rose 9.2% to $2.3799.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) surged 9.1% to $16.38.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 8.6% to $3.04.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 8.6% to $9.11.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) rose 8.5% to $9.48 following strong Q4 earnings.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) surged 8.2% to $28.36 after the company announced it will acquire 36% interest in Barstool Sports for $163 million.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 7.8% to $4.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 7.7% to $76.01.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) gained 7% to $26.57. Denali Therapeutics priced 7.8 million share public offering of common stock at $23 per share.
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) climbed 6.6% to $218.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) shares surged 6% to $30.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 5.5% to $4.38 after the company priced upsized offering for proceeds of $55 million.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.1% to $13.18.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.1% to $324.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares fell 29.2% to $0.5512. Biopharmx announced a definitive reverse merger agreement with Timber Pharma, a privately-held biopharma focused on the development of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Upon completion of the merger, BioPharmX will change its name to Timber Pharma.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares dipped 28.8% to $2.5705 after the company reported Q4 results and issued 2020 forecast.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) dipped 24% to $0.6586. Avinger priced its 6.4 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $0.70 per share.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dropped 23.3% to $2.27.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) shares declined 23% to $21.03 following weak Q2 results.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) fell 22.8% to $4.19 after Senators introduced a bill that seeks to limit payout to satellite companies that vacate C-band airwaves, such as Intelsat.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) dipped 22.2% to $3.7740.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 21.9% to $2.18 after dropping 32% on Tuesday.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares fell 16.8% to $30.87 after the company announced plans to acquire Gilat Satellite Networks for $532.5 million.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 15.5% to $2.51.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) dropped 15.4% to $0.6599 after the company priced 3.49 million share registered direct offering at $0.63 per share.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) shares declined 14.2% to $1.76.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 12.7% to $2.26 after declining 24.49% on Tuesday.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) dropped 12.1% to $16.50 following Q4 results.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) tumbled 11.9% to $6.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) dropped 11.6% to $2.66 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 11.4% to $5.05 after dropping 25.97% on Tuesday.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 10.9% to $3.03.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares dipped 10.4% to $32.44 following weak Q3 sales.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 10.2% to $6.44 after declining 15.65% on Tuesday.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) fell 10.2% to $50.70 after the company reported a $250 million common stock offering.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 8.8% to $89.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares declined 8.7% to $108.18 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 8.3% to $4.00.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) dipped 8.3% to $1.88.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares declined 7.2% to $3.74.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 7.1% to $46.94 after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued soft Q1 sales guidance.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 7% to $4.5199 after gaining 5.19% on Tuesday.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell 6.6% to $7.36 after the company announced the sale of solar business and changes to executive team.
- SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) dropped 5% to $5.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 3.7% to $34.88 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance under analyst estimates.
