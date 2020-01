It's day 2 at Air Cargo 2020 in Nashville and today we're talking to Craig Fuller CEO and founder of FreoghtWaves, Eric Hare CEO of K9Global, Steven Polmans chairman of The International Air Cargo Association, Dan Diephouse CEO of Cargocast, and Andy Kirschner Delta's Director of Cargo Sales!

