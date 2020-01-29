Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 104 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was XCana Petroleum (OTC: XCPT) .

. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 17.34% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares set a new yearly low of $64.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $64.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock hit $139.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.46% over the course of the day.

stock hit $139.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.46% over the course of the day. Orange (NYSE: ORAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.19 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.19 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.11% on the day. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares moved down 0.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.55 to begin trading. Sprint (NYSE: S) shares moved down 1.08% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.58 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.08% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.58 to begin trading. ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.6% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.6% over the session. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock hit a yearly low of $20.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares set a new yearly low of $71.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $71.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.45% on the session. Bangkok Bank (OTC: BKKLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYF) shares fell to $8.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.81%.

shares fell to $8.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.81%. MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTC: MGYOY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.40 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.40 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $26.54. Shares then traded down 0.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $26.54. Shares then traded down 0.86%. Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.64 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.08% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.64 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.08% over the rest of the day. Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.78% on the session. Champion REIT (OTC: CMPNF) shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares fell to $4.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.36%.

shares fell to $4.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.36%. Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.04% on the session. EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares were down 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.39.

shares were down 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.39. Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $44.56. Shares then traded down 0.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $44.56. Shares then traded down 0.55%. Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock hit $33.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.06% over the course of the day.

stock hit $33.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.06% over the course of the day. Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.27. Shares then traded down 0.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.27. Shares then traded down 0.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) stock hit $34.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.32% over the course of the day.

stock hit $34.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.32% over the course of the day. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) shares fell to $36.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.47%.

shares fell to $36.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.47%. Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $30.78, and later moved down 1.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $30.78, and later moved down 1.26% over the session. Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.45 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.96% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.45 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.96% on the day. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day. Imax (NYSE: IMAX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.77% for the day. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC: LIFZF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.56.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.56. Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares hit a yearly low of $54.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $54.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.66% on the day. Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock hit a yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Li & Fung (OTC: LFUGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.66% on the session. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock moved down 5.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.92 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.92 to open trading. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares fell to $19.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%.

shares fell to $19.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares fell to $1.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.63%.

shares fell to $1.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.63%. K12 (NYSE: LRN) stock hit a yearly low of $16.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% for the day. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.58 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.79% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.58 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.79% on the day. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock hit $34.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.77% over the course of the day.

stock hit $34.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.77% over the course of the day. Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares fell to $12.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%.

shares fell to $12.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares set a new yearly low of $16.68 this morning. The stock was down 10.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.68 this morning. The stock was down 10.61% on the session. International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. Nippon Sheet Glass (OTC: NPSGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.00. Shares then traded down 4.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.00. Shares then traded down 4.15%. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.03 today morning. The stock traded down 1.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.03 today morning. The stock traded down 1.28% over the session. Team (NYSE: TISI) stock moved down 3.03% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.03% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.90 to open trading. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.13. Shares then traded down 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $12.13. Shares then traded down 1.08%. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares hit a yearly low of $8.54 today morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.54 today morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%. TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.90. Shares then traded down 2.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.90. Shares then traded down 2.51%. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock hit $7.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.43% over the course of the day. Noble (NYSE: NE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.22% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.22% for the day. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.36, and later moved down 3.35% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.36, and later moved down 3.35% over the session. Ted Baker (OTC: TBAKF) shares were down 17.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.60.

shares were down 17.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.60. Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) stock moved down 2.84% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.86 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.84% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.86 to open trading. Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 1.58% on the session. Culp (NYSE: CULP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.49, and later moved up 0.95% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.49, and later moved up 0.95% over the session. Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) shares hit a yearly low of $1.49 today morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.49 today morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session. American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.10, and later moved down 4.88% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.10, and later moved down 4.88% over the session. The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. Sylogist (OTC: SYZLF) stock moved up 0.99% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.91 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.99% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.91 to open trading. Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session. Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.76. Shares then traded down 2.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.76. Shares then traded down 2.49%. Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 27.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 27.01% on the day. Prodways Group (OTC: PRWYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.31, and later moved down 1.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.31, and later moved down 1.19% over the session. Paladin Energy (OTC: PALAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded up 9.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded up 9.09%. SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.25 today morning. The stock traded down 4.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.25 today morning. The stock traded down 4.31% over the session. One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.09% on the day. Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) stock hit $8.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.68% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.68% over the course of the day. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares fell to $1.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.6%.

shares fell to $1.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.6%. Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) shares were down 2.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.09.

shares were down 2.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.09. Biosyent (OTC: BIOYF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.13% on the session. MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. Blue Lagoon Resources (OTC: BLAGF) stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Avra Medical Robotics (OTC: AVMR) stock hit $0.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.92% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.92% over the course of the day. Libbey (AMEX: LBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.39 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.47% on the session. Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.65%.

shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.65%. NorZinc (OTC: NORZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.93% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 6.93% on the day. Jericho Oil (OTC: JROOF) shares were up 0.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.

shares were up 0.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13. Uniroyal Global (OTC: UNIR) shares were down 33.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.55.

shares were down 33.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.55. Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) shares moved down 1.1% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.1% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. IOU Financial (OTC: IOUFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 16.53% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 16.53% for the day. Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68 today morning. The stock traded down 22.13% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68 today morning. The stock traded down 22.13% over the session. Champion Technology Hldgs (OTC: CPIHF) stock moved down 25.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. BTU Metals (OTC: BTUMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.62% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 22.62% on the day. Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) shares were down 7.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.

shares were down 7.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10. Edgewater Wireless Sys (OTC: KPIFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded up 17.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded up 17.34%. GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.02, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) shares fell to $0.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Helios and Matheson (OTC: HMNY) stock hit $0.001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 91.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 91.4% over the course of the day. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.86. Shares then traded down 6.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.86. Shares then traded down 6.66%. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock moved down 2.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading. Redwood Group (OTC: RDWD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Imaging Dynamics Co (OTC: IDYLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 70.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 70.13%. Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Marani Brands (OTC: MRIB) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Eventure Interactive (OTC: EVTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session. Link Reservations (OTC: LRSV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0031 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 47.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0031 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 47.46%. Wanderport (OTC: WDRP) shares were down 10.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0012.

shares were down 10.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0012. XCana Petroleum (OTC: XCPT) shares were down 95.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.00001.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.