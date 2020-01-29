Market Overview

KFC Will Test Out More 'Beyond Fried Chicken'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 9:23am   Comments
Fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken announced Wednesday it will expand testing a plant-based chicken product made by Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) to two new markets.

Several KFC restaurants in Charlotte, Nashville, and surrounding areas, will offer customers its new Beyond Fried Chicken menu items. The decision to expand testing from the sole market of Atlanta last summer was based on "overwhelmingly successful" results, the company said. The encouraging sales data prompted KFC and its parent company Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) to further invest in the product line.

Why It's Important For KFC And Beyond Meat

KFC and Beyond Meat are working together to make additional improvements to the Beyond Fried Chicken. The ultimate objective is for the plant-based item to look and taste just like KFC's world-famous fried chicken. A new recipe has been designed to "deliver on the taste and texture" of a whole muscle chicken.

"The response in Atlanta continues to underscore the growing consumer demand for high-quality, delicious plant-based meats. Together with KFC's team, we have created a plant-based chicken that looks, tastes and pulls apart like a chicken breast. I am very proud of what our R&D teams have accomplished and look forward to continuing to lead the charge on plant-based chicken," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder and CEO.

KFC's new round of testing will start on Feb. 3 through Feb. 23, or until supplies last.

Related Links:

Beyond Meat Shares Drop As Tim Hortons Stops Selling It In Last Two Canadian Provinces

KFC's Plant Chicken Looks, Tastes Like The Real Thing, Says Toronto Star

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: Fast Food food KFC Plant FoodNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

