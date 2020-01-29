70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) shares surged 77.1% to close at $4.94 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals and Innoviva reported a $25 million strategic investment to support advancement of Armata's bacteriophage development programs.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares rose 59.8% to close at $15.66 after the company announced it will be acquired by BorgWarner for $3.3 billion in an all-stock transaction.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares climbed 50.2% to close at $79.39 following a data readout. Acceleron said a Phase 2 study dubbed PULSAR that evaluated its sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, met its primary and key secondary endpoints. The experimental drug showed a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance – the primary endpoint - at week 24 versus placebo. The study also achieved the key secondary endpoint of significant improvements in six-minute walk distance, and other secondary endpoints, including amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide, and WHO functional class. It was also found to be generally well tolerated.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares rose 32% to close at $4.00.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 21.1% to close at $8.66. Cassava Sciences reported completion of patient enrollment of Phase 2b study in Alzheimer's.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) rose 20.7% to close at $3.74.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) gained 19.7% to close at $5.60. Superior Energy reported an agreement in principle with Ad Hoc Group of bondholders in connection with exchange offer and consent solicitation for senior notes of SESI, L.L.C.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares gained 18.8% to close at $3.92 after the company's subsidiary, Star Brite, announced its PERFORMACIDE product is registered with EPA as a virucide against the coronavirus.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) climbed 18.8% to close at $14.75 after the company announced plans to buy 100% of Best Day for $136 million.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares climbed 18.1% to close at $8.30.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) shares climbed 16.5% to close at $8.00.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) gained 15.8% to close at $8.19.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares surged 15.7% to close at $20.48 after the company reported exploration of strategic alternatives. Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $22 to $25.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 15.2% to close at $22.69.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares climbed 15.2% to close at $11.12.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) gained 15% to close at $3.92.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) climbed 14.4% to close at $13.70.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 13.3% to close at $3.41.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) climbed 13% to close at $2.79.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 12.9% to close at $10.33 after the company disclosed that its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and products have powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for unprecedented 30 million kilometers.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 12.8% to close at $4.51.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) climbed 11% to close at $23.92 after BMO Capital analysts upgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) gained 9.8% to close at $10.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has granted its motion to vacate and remand the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate a U.S. patent pertaining to CTP-543, its investigational candidate for alopecia areata. The petition challenge was filed by Incyte. Concert Pharma said the case will now be remanded for reconsideration by a new panel of PTAB judges. Separately, the company said it intends to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) gained 9.7% to close at $26.44.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares rose 9.1% to close at $22.36.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares jumped 8.7% to close at $44.30.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 8.7% to close at $92.40. Cresco entered into sale-and-leaseback agreement with IIPR for Ohio facility.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 8.6% to close at $6.71.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares climbed 7.9% to close at $8.20.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) gained 7.2% to close at $44.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) shares rose 7.1% to close at $55.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares jumped 6.1% to close at $10.04. The company on Monday announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) rose 6% to close at $12.99.
- Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) gained 5.8% to close at $96.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued upbeat FY20 guidance.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares jumped 5.6% to close at $2.26.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares rose 5.2% to close at $4.86. Traders may view this stock as a new coronavirus-related play following news sale of cordyceps mycelia (a fungus/mushroom-based supplement) products were up more than 100% so far in January given the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus. The company develops, manufactures and sells nutraceutical and dietary supplements based on spore powder.
- Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) rose 5% to close at $36.78 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY20 earnings forecast.
Losers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares tumbled 48.1% to close at $8.20 on Tuesday after surging 86.98% on Monday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) dipped 32.7% to close at $1.85 after climbing 152.29% on Monday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares dropped 32% to close at $2.96 after surging 50% on Monday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 32% to close at $2.79 on Tuesday after climbing 210.61% on Monday.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) fell 26.7% to close at $8.86 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares declined 26% to close at $5.70. Coronavirus-related stocks which have rallied over the last 2 weeks saw some profit taking Tuesday morning. While cases of the virus and related deaths have continued to rise in China, a World Health Organization alert suggested the Organization has not seen onward progression via human-to-human contact.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares fell 24.7% to close at $2.99 after gaining 65.42% on Monday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 24.5% to close at $2.59.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dipped 18.1% to close at $4.36 after surging 25.47% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares tumbled 15.7% to close at $7.17.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares fell 15.1% to close at $16.62 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares fell 14% to close at $21.31.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 13% to close at $14.00 after climbing 17.18% on Monday.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) dropped 11.8% to close at $8.71 after the company issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dipped 11.5% to close at $6.73.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares dropped 11.2% to close at $24.84. Denali Therapeutics reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) shares fell 11.1% to close at $30.82.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares dipped 10.7% to close at $165.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 10.7% to close at $6.84.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares declined 10.6% to close at $2.44.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) fell 10.5% to close at $10.29.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares declined 9.7% to close at $8.31.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) fell 9.4% to close at $2.88.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dipped 9.1% to close at $3.20. NeuroMetrix reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results on Monday.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) dipped 8.6% to close at $5.71.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares fell 8.6% to close at $2.65. Surface Oncology announced FDA clearance of SRF617 and SRF388 INDs to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) dipped 8.6% to close at $24.40 following Q4 results.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares fell 8.2% to close at $6.98 after reporting fiscal 2019 results.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) tumbled 8.1% to close at $84.07 after Citron Research issued a short report on the stock.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) fell 7.8% to close at $2.71.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) dropped 7.6% to close at $35.43 after the company announced it will acquire Delphi for $3.3 billion in an all-stock transaction and issued FY19/FY20 guidance.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) fell 5.7% to close at $5.78.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) shares fell 5.7% to close at $165.58 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
