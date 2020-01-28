46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) shares climbed 102.8% to $5.66. Armata Pharmaceuticals and Innoviva reported a $25 million strategic investment to support advancement of Armata's bacteriophage development programs.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) gained 61.3% to $15.81 after the company announced it will be acquired by BorgWarner for $3.3 billion in an all-stock transaction.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares surged 51.2% to $79.93 following a data readout. Acceleron said a Phase 2 study dubbed PULSAR that evaluated its sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, met its primary and key secondary endpoints. The experimental drug showed a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance – the primary endpoint - at week 24 versus placebo. The study also achieved the key secondary endpoint of significant improvements in six-minute walk distance, and other secondary endpoints, including amino-terminal brain natriuretic propeptide, and WHO functional class. It was also found to be generally well tolerated.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares jumped 44% to $4.75 after the company's subsidiary, Star Brite, announced its PERFORMACIDE product is registered with EPA as a virucide against the coronavirus.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) gained 17.7% to $5.51. Superior Energy reported an agreement in principle with Ad Hoc Group of bondholders in connection with exchange offer and consent solicitation for senior notes of SESI, L.L.C.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares surged 16.1% to $20.55 after the company reported exploration of strategic alternatives. Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $22 to $25.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 12.7% to $3.4150.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares rose 12.3% to $5.19. Traders may view this stock as a new coronavirus-related play following news sale of cordyceps mycelia (a fungus/mushroom-based supplement) products were up more than 100% so far in January given the outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus. The company develops, manufactures and sells nutraceutical and dietary supplements based on spore powder.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) shares climbed 12.1% to $7.88.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) gained 11.8% to $13.69.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 11.8% to $4.47.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares jumped 11.2% to $2.38.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 10.5% to $6.83.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares rose 9.1% to $4.8996.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) gained 8.6% to $10.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has granted its motion to vacate and remand the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate a U.S. patent pertaining to CTP-543, its investigational candidate for alopecia areata. The petition challenge was filed by Incyte. Concert Pharma said the case will now be remanded for reconsideration by a new panel of PTAB judges. Separately, the company said it intends to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares jumped 8.6% to $44.27.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares climbed 8.2% to $8.22.
- Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) shares rose 7.4% to $55.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) gained 7% to $44.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares jumped 6.6% to $10.08. The company on Monday announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.2% to $9.72 after the company disclosed that its proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and products have powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for unprecedented 30 million kilometers.
- Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) rose 5.3% to $36.89 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong FY20 earnings forecast.
- Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) gained 4.2% to $94.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued upbeat FY20 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares dipped 27.5% to $11.45 after surging 86.98% on Monday.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) dropped 27.1% to $8.81 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares fell 23.2% to $3.34 after surging 50% on Monday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 21.4% to $2.16 after climbing 152.29% on Monday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 19.2% to $2.77.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares declined 18.3% to $6.29. Coronavirus-related stocks which have rallied over the last 2 weeks saw some profit taking Tuesday morning. While cases of the virus and related deaths have continued to rise in China, a World Health Organization alert suggested the Organization has not seen onward progression via human-to-human contact.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares fell 17.6% to $20.43.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares fell 13.2% to $17.00 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 13.1% to $3.5601 after climbing 210.61% on Monday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares declined 13.1% to $3.45 after gaining 65.42% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares tumbled 11.8% to $7.50.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) dropped 11.6% to $14.24 after climbing 17.18% on Monday.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) dipped 10.6% to $5.59.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) dropped 10.6% to $8.83 after the company issued weak FY20 sales outlook.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) fell 10.4% to $10.30.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dipped 9.6% to $3.1827. NeuroMetrix reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results on Monday.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) shares fell 9% to $31.55.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) dipped 8.3% to $5.62.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares tumbled 8% to $170.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) dropped 7% to $35.72 after the company announced it will acquire Delphi for $3.3 billion in an all-stock transaction and issued FY19/FY20 guidance.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 7.6% to $4.9150 after surging 25.47% on Monday.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) dropped 4.7% to $3.5750 after the company's filing showed a registration for roughly 13.889 million common stock offering.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) shares fell 4% to $168.94 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.