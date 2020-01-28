Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Tuesday morning, 111 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quantum Medical Transport (OTC: DRWN).
- GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 6.64%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday:
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $141.60 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.25% on the day.
- Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.53 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit $10.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.37% over the course of the day.
- Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.75 this morning. The stock was down 8.77% on the session.
- ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.83 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAF) shares were down 0.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.46.
- China Southern Airlines (OTC: CHKIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 18.31% on the session.
- Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CHYHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $17.86, and later moved down 0.5% over the session.
- TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) stock moved down 1.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.20 to open trading.
- KOSE (OTC: KOSCF) shares set a new yearly low of $144.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% on the session.
- Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.12% on the session.
- Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.48 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.36%.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.52 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session.
- Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
- KT (NYSE: KT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.78 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.41% over the rest of the day.
- Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.1%.
- Shangri-La Asia (OTC: SHALF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.96. Shares then traded down 7.73%.
- Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) shares hit a yearly low of $580.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
- Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
- Mercari (OTC: MCARY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.67 today morning. The stock traded down 1.53% over the session.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares hit a yearly low of $28.74 today morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
- K+S (OTC: KPLUY) shares fell to $4.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.04%.
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares set a new yearly low of $31.54 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
- Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.86 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.62%.
- Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.24%.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.49%.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.86% on the day.
- mixi (OTC: MIXIF) shares hit a yearly low of $17.43 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.64 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.03, and later moved up 0.78% over the session.
- Frank's International (NYSE: FI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.8% over the session.
- Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.61% over the rest of the day.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.77 today morning. The stock traded down 0.21% over the session.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $11.70, and later moved down 0.46% over the session.
- Senior (OTC: SNIRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.79 today morning. The stock was up 1.91% on the session.
- K12 (NYSE: LRN) stock hit $18.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.2% over the course of the day.
- Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock moved down 0.58% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.85 to open trading.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares were down 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.80.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares fell to $17.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.74%.
- Thai Airways (OTC: TAWNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.20 today morning. The stock traded down 13.04% over the session.
- Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock hit $17.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.74% over the course of the day.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.56 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares set a new yearly low of $29.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit $21.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.77% over the course of the day.
- Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.88%.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares fell to $7.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.09%.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE: RRTS) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.02.
- Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares moved down 0.74% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.01 to begin trading.
- Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.03 today morning. The stock traded down 3.15% over the session.
- Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.37, and later moved down 0.11% over the session.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares moved down 0.27% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock hit $1.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.74% over the course of the day.
- Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock moved down 9.09% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell to $2.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.27%.
- Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.81, and later moved up 0.84% over the session.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit $3.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.25% over the course of the day.
- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock moved up 0.47% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.22 to open trading.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.29 today morning. The stock traded down 2.39% over the session.
- CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% for the day.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.69, and later moved down 2.81% over the session.
- Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock hit $1.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.02% over the course of the day.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) shares fell to $9.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.65%.
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock hit $1.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- One World Pharma (OTC: OWPC) stock moved down 6.84% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.09 to open trading.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.90. Shares then traded down 5.39%.
- Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock moved down 2.51% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.98 to open trading.
- Berkeley Energia (OTC: BKLRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 20.67% on the session.
- Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) stock hit $0.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.25% over the course of the day.
- TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock moved down 1.08% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.27 to open trading.
- Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.54, and later moved down 1.94% over the session.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell to $0.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.36%.
- Crystal Peak Minerals (OTC: CPMMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.86% on the day.
- ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares fell to $0.00425 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.33%.
- Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.11%.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.64 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session.
- Uppercut Brands (OTC: UCUT) stock hit $0.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.64% over the course of the day.
- Edgewater Wireless Sys (OTC: KPIFF) stock moved up 1.63% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
- Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0048 on Tuesday. The stock was down 34.55% for the day.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.75% over the rest of the day.
- UBid Holdings (OTC: UBID) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00265 today morning. The stock traded down 32.05% over the session.
- Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTC: ATDS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.
- Nuran Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.87% over the rest of the day.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.87% over the rest of the day.
- ViewBix (OTC: VBIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock hit $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.49% over the course of the day.
- Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 34.5% over the course of the day.
- Franchise Hldgs Intl (OTC: FNHI) stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 28.07% over the course of the day.
- Egpi Firecreek (OTC: EFIR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
- BioSolar (OTC: BSRC) shares moved down 13.04% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- AllDigital Holdings (OTC: ADGL) stock moved down 37.5% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Susglobal Energy (OTC: SNRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Mojave Jane Brands (OTC: HHPHF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 55.0% on the session.
- Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.
- BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares fell to $0.0015 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.76%.
- GlyEco (OTC: GLYE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.
- GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 98.0% on the day.
- CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares moved down 99.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
- M Line Holdings (OTC: MLHC) stock moved down 99.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- WOWIO (OTC: WWIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 50.0% over the session.
- World Moto (OTC: FARE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
- Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- New America Energy (OTC: NECA) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- MoneyOnMobile (OTC: MOMT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 8.4%.
- Quantum Medical Transport (OTC: DRWN) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
