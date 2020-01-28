Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 152 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) .

. Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) slumped the most, hitting a new 52-week high but then dropping 72.67%.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) shares set a new yearly high of $1.97 this morning. The stock was up 33.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.97 this morning. The stock was up 33.51% on the session. MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.89 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.89 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.19%. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.35 on Tuesday, moving up 2.73%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.35 on Tuesday, moving up 2.73%. Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $280.57 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $280.57 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.77%. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares broke to $85.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.

shares broke to $85.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%. Icade (OTC: CDMGF) shares hit $105.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.95%.

shares hit $105.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.95%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.46 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.46 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares were up 3.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.69 for a change of up 3.25%.

shares were up 3.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.69 for a change of up 3.25%. Aon (NYSE: AON) shares set a new 52-week high of $214.89 on Tuesday, moving up 2.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $214.89 on Tuesday, moving up 2.16%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.32. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.32. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $105.31. Shares traded up 2.2%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $105.31. Shares traded up 2.2%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCTF) shares were up 2.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.31.

shares were up 2.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.31. Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) shares hit a yearly high of $40.52. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $40.52. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.73%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $69.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.73%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.02. The stock was up 2.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $46.02. The stock was up 2.72% for the day. BLACKROCK MUNI NEW YORK (NYSE: MNE) shares broke to $15.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.

shares broke to $15.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 51.11%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $78.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 51.11%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 1.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.08.

shares were up 1.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.08. Top Glove Corp (OTC: TGLVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.88%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $5.79 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.88%. Unifi (NYSE: UFI) shares set a new yearly high of $27.85 this morning. The stock was up 3.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $27.85 this morning. The stock was up 3.54% on the session. Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares hit $20.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%.

shares hit $20.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.85%. SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares were up 1.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.00.

shares were up 1.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.00. Danakali (OTC: DNKLY) shares were up 56.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.78.

shares were up 56.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.78. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $97.32 with a daily change of up 1.62%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $97.32 with a daily change of up 1.62%. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock hit a yearly high price of $267.76. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $267.76. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares hit a yearly high of $8.79. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.79. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares were up 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $435.58.

shares were up 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $435.58. Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares hit a yearly high of $1.86. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.86. The stock traded up 2.76% on the session. Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $52.86. Shares traded up 1.27%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $52.86. Shares traded up 1.27%. Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.97 on Tuesday, moving up 2.54%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $60.97 on Tuesday, moving up 2.54%. TELUS (NYSE: TU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.21. Shares traded up 0.57%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.21. Shares traded up 0.57%. Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.80. Shares traded down 1.25%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.80. Shares traded down 1.25%. Global Boatworks Holdings (OTC: GBBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares were up 0.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.30.

shares were up 0.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.30. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.33 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $50.33 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares hit $23.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

shares hit $23.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares set a new yearly high of $33.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $33.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.97% on the session. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50 for a change of up 0.85%.

shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50 for a change of up 0.85%. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $7.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.66% on the session. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.55 with a daily change of up 0.71%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.55 with a daily change of up 0.71%. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares set a new yearly high of $98.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $98.39 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.97. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $125.97. The stock was up 1.13% for the day. HashChain Technology (OTC: HSSHF) shares were down 35.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06 for a change of down 35.78%.

shares were down 35.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06 for a change of down 35.78%. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares were up 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.75.

shares were up 0.33% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.75. Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares hit $17.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%.

shares hit $17.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.97. The stock was up 5.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.97. The stock was up 5.27% for the day. Allied Properties REIT (OTC: APYRF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.15 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.15 for a change of flat%. Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $32.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. ACEA (OTC: ACEJF) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.73. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $23.73. The stock was flat% for the day. Happiness Biotech (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 13.42%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.47 with a daily change of up 13.42%. Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.85.

shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.85. Southern (NYSE: SO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.08 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $127.47. Shares traded up 1.84%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $127.47. Shares traded up 1.84%. Paradigm Biopharma (OTC: PBIGF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 31.66% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 31.66% for the day. Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. Terna (OTC: TEZNY) shares hit a yearly high of $21.12. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.12. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session. EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.57. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.57. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.05%. Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares hit $54.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.

shares hit $54.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%. Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.05.

shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.05. Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECF) shares were up 1.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.50.

shares were up 1.79% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.50. 3i Group (OTC: TGOPF) shares set a new yearly high of $14.23 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.23 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTC: MITEY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.73. The stock traded down 2.73% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.73. The stock traded down 2.73% on the session. Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares hit a yearly high of $15.89. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.89. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Boralex (OTC: BRLXF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.88 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.88 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.53%. SGS (OTC: SGSOY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.93 with a daily change of up 3.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.93 with a daily change of up 3.65%. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $27.33. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $27.33. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session. Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.18%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.18%. Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.94. The stock traded up 31.6% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.94. The stock traded up 31.6% on the session. CytoDyn (OTC: CYDY) shares hit $1.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.93%.

shares hit $1.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.93%. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $194.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $194.05 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. ITT Educational Services (OTC: ESINQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Tuesday, moving down 72.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Tuesday, moving down 72.67%. Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTC: FLXT) shares were down 1.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14.

shares were down 1.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares were up 2.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.65 for a change of up 2.61%.

shares were up 2.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.65 for a change of up 2.61%. Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares were up 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.96 for a change of up 1.87%.

shares were up 1.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.96 for a change of up 1.87%. IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares hit a yearly high of $27.48. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $27.48. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.29 on Tuesday, moving up 1.07%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $12.29 on Tuesday, moving up 1.07%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $42.89 with a daily change of up 6.31%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $42.89 with a daily change of up 6.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.92 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $35.92 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares were up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.75 for a change of up 1.38%.

shares were up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.75 for a change of up 1.38%. VietNam Holding (OTC: VNMHF) shares broke to $2.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $2.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Quarterhill (OTC: QTRHF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.59.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.59. AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares hit $39.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.

shares hit $39.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.00 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $80.00 with a daily change of up 0.46%. Chalice Gold Mines (OTC: CGMLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.19 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.55%. John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.89. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.89. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.96.

shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.96. Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.89%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $65.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.89%. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.75%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.75%. Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) shares broke to $0.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.78%.

shares broke to $0.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.78%. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares set a new yearly high of $20.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $20.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.29 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.29 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day. Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.51. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.51. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares broke to $26.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.48%.

shares broke to $26.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.48%. Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $174.21 on Tuesday, moving up 0.85%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $174.21 on Tuesday, moving up 0.85%. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.33. The stock traded up 5.69% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.33. The stock traded up 5.69% on the session. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.97 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.97 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Irving Resources (OTC: IRVRF) shares hit a yearly high of $2.95. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $2.95. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.38%. Macquarie Group (OTC: MCQEF) shares broke to $97.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $97.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%. Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.99. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $71.99. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. ViaDerma (OTC: VDRM) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 40.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 40.82% on the session. Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.86%. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) shares hit $14.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%.

shares hit $14.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.25%. RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares hit $50.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.

shares hit $50.28 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%. Citizens Financial Servs (OTC: CZFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.99 on Tuesday morning, moving up 11.98%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.12.

shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.12. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares hit $45.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.63%.

shares hit $45.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.63%. AGF Management (OTC: AGFMF) shares broke to $5.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $5.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. STMicroelectronics (OTC: STMEF) shares broke to $29.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.25%.

shares broke to $29.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.25%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $209.30. Shares traded up 1.61%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $209.30. Shares traded up 1.61%. Cargojet (OTC: CGJTF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.57.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.57. Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE: NWN) shares were up 0.97% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.36 for a change of up 0.97%.

shares were up 0.97% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.36 for a change of up 0.97%. Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSF) shares hit a yearly high of $96.69. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $96.69. The stock traded flat% on the session. Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.32 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.32 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%. NTT DOCOMO (OTC: DCMYY) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.16.

shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.16. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.08%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $55.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.08%. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.60. The stock was up 8.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.60. The stock was up 8.5% for the day. Plant Health Care (OTC: PLHCF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.15. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.15. Shares traded flat%. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares were up 1.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.00 for a change of up 1.56%.

shares were up 1.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.00 for a change of up 1.56%. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.41.

shares were up 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.41. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.70. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.70. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.68. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $35.68. The stock was up 2.6% for the day. Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) shares hit $12.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.

shares hit $12.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%. New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.04.

shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.04. Homeserve (OTC: HMSVF) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Tuesday, moving up 12.64%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Tuesday, moving up 12.64%. Kane Biotech (OTC: KNBIF) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.14 for a change of flat%. Bluestone Resources (OTC: BBSRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.46% for the day. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.31 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $110.31 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.72%. William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.67 on Tuesday, moving up 1.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.67 on Tuesday, moving up 1.5%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $23.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session. PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.44 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.7% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $9.44 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.7% for the day. Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ARMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.25 Tuesday. The stock was up 116.61% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.25 Tuesday. The stock was up 116.61% for the day. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares hit $5.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.

shares hit $5.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%. Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.48. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.48. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Kuros Biosciences (OTC: CSBTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.10. The stock traded up 9.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.10. The stock traded up 9.33% on the session. PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.04 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $54.04 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Morien Resources (OTC: APMCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.50 with a daily change of up 6.18%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.50 with a daily change of up 6.18%. German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.75%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.75%. Kyocera (OTC: KYOCY) shares were up 2.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.79 for a change of up 2.67%.

shares were up 2.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.79 for a change of up 2.67%. Heartland Financial (NASDAQ: HTLF) shares set a new yearly high of $50.67 this morning. The stock was up 7.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $50.67 this morning. The stock was up 7.49% on the session. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.40 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.40 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.70. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.70. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTC: WAYN) shares hit a yearly high of $25.25. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.25. The stock traded flat% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.16 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.