Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike Stops Sales Of Kobe Bryant Gears, Wants To Prevent Reseller Profiteering
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 12:14am   Comments
Share:
Nike Stops Sales Of Kobe Bryant Gears, Wants To Prevent Reseller Profiteering

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has withdrawn all gears related to Kobe Bryant from its online stores, ESPN reported Monday.

What Happened

The move comes as the company seeks to stop resellers from hoarding the gear to sell at surged prices, according to ESPN.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, died Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven more.

A search for Kobe or Kobe Bryant on Nike's website now redirects to a memorial statement, the same as displayed on the website's homepage.

"Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today's tragic news. We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe and Gianna, especially their family and friends," the statement reads.

"He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever."

Bryant had a long association with Nike, ever since he first signed a 4-year $40 million contract with the sports apparel maker in 2003.

"I'm telling you, it was like when Harry Potter landed in Hogwarts," Bryant said of his association with Nike, in an interview with Sole Collector in 2014.

In an interview with Complex two years later, Bryant said he was "extremely, extremely thankful," to have Nike CEO Mark Parker as one of his mentors.

Price Action

Nike's shares closed 1.75% lower at $100.24 on Monday.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Related links

NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 41, Dies In Helicopter Crash

'Inspire The Next Generation': A Look At Kobe Bryant's Career As A Venture Capitalist​​​​​​​

Posted-In: ESPN Kobe Bryant NikeNews Retail Sales Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + NKE)

What To Make Of Monday's Market Sell-Off
PreMarket Prep Recap: Calm In The Eye Of The Storm
Here's How Much Investing $100 In AMD Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
The Week In Cannabis: Davos, Aphria's Funding, Moves In Alaska, New York And Vermont
PreMarket Prep Recap: Intel's Big Beat And Simple Technical Analysis At Work In Boeing
Where Do Investors Turn When The World Starts Crumbling? Bonds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga