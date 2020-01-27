Mackenzie Bezos Gets Rid Of About $370M Of Her Amazon Shares

Mackenzie Bezos, the former wife of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has unloaded a little over 200,000 of her shares in the company.

What Happened

An end of the year filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Jeff Bezos showed that he now exercises sole voting authority on about 19.49 million additional shares.

These are about 202,000 less than the 19.7 million shares awarded to Mackenzie Bezos as part of the couple's divorce settlement in April last year, over which the e-commerce giant's founder had retained exclusive voting rights.

The shares are valued at around $370 million at Amazon's after-hours price of $1831.50 on Monday.

Mackenzie Bezos may have sold, or otherwise transferred these shares for any other reason, at any time during last year.

The 49-year old author, who became the world's third-richest woman after the divorce settlement, has chosen to maintain a low profile following the separation. Her last tweet was in April last year, announcing the settlement.

In May, she signed the giving pledge of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) chairman Warren Buffet, promising to donate half her wealth over her life or in her will. Her former husband, Jeff Bezos, has notably not signed the pledge.

After the latest disposal, Mackenzie Bezos still owns about $35.7 billion in Amazon shares, making her one of the richest people in the world.

Price Action

Amazon's shares dropped $1.79% at $1,828.34 on Monday. The shares traded slightly higher in the after-hours market at $1,831.50.