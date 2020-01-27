Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/27

Freight Futures contracts to watch today: Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

It was a generally positive week for the Trucking Freight Futures markets as indicated by the amount of "green" in the Tree Watchlist below. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) rebounded from its first down week since before Thanksgiving to settle at $1.455/mile, for a w/w gain of 0.55%. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202001) also recovered from the prior week's correction and rose 0.43% w/w to settle at $1.623. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202001), which has put together back-to-back strong weeks, gained $0.018, or 1.2%, to finish at $1.520 while the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202001) slipped 0.16% w/w and closed down to $1.222.

The lanes in the East bounced back from the prior week's drubbing to finish higher across the board. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001) gained back $0.013 (0.64%) to settle at $2.041. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) rose 0.23% and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) was up 0.3% w/w to end at $1.740 and $1.088, respectively. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) jumped $0.027, or 1.3% w/w, to close at $2.070. The contract is up $0.07 over the past two weeks. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) closed 1% higher on the week and finished at $0.969. In the South, it was a mixed bag as the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) was up $0.019, or 1.3% w/w, to $1.452 while the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) "broke the buck" by tumbling $0.022, or 2.2% w/w, to close at $0.992.

