FreightWaves: Impacts Of The Coronavirus On Global Shipping

Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines US outbound tender reject indexes and volumes for both Reefer and Van haul in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca showcases opportunities for Reefer haul in the Broker Update, and Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses impacts of the Coronavirus on global shipping with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Shipper Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay