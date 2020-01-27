Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves: Impacts Of The Coronavirus On Global Shipping
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 27, 2020 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
FreightWaves: Impacts Of The Coronavirus On Global Shipping

Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines US outbound tender reject indexes and volumes for both Reefer and Van haul in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca showcases opportunities for Reefer haul in the Broker Update, and Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses impacts of the Coronavirus on global shipping with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Shipper Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: News Health Care Commodities Travel Global Top Stories Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga