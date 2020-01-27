Activision Blizzard, Google Partnership Will Put Call Of Duty, Overwatch League Streaming On YouTube

Google Cloud will be the "preferred" way for players to stream games from Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and YouTube will be the "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" maker's exclusive streaming partner, the gaming company and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) announced.

YouTube + Activision Blizzard

The companies said in a press release that the YouTube deal includes exclusive streaming rights worldwide, except for China, for live broadcasts of its esports leagues and events — including Overwatch League, Call of Duty League and Hearthstone Esports.

"With hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world, Activision Blizzard sought a partner to help enhance its gaming infrastructure, as well as deliver superior, low-latency player experiences," the companies said.

"The company turned to Google Cloud because of its highly reliable global footprint, advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and commitment to open source, creating a platform for building future gaming innovations."

