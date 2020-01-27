40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares jumped 204.5% to $4.02. The stock has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus outbreak due to the company's SA-702 vaccine adjuvant.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 81.7% to $15.35 as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread, boosting the demand outlook for a potential vaccine. Some companies have said they are initiating development of a coronavirus vaccine.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares climbed 74.3% to $1.90 after climbing 55.40% on Friday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 54.3% to $2.90. Co-Diagnostics shares fell over 7% on Friday after the company priced its 3.45 million common stock offering at $1.45 per share.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) climbed 40.4% to $9.69 after climbing 32.2% on Friday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 31% to $3.7990. Shares of Allied Healthcare Products jumped over 93% on Friday amid worries over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 29.6% to $5.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares surged over 10% Friday on continued momentum after CEPI awarded the company funding to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares jumped 28.4% to $1.1407.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 26.8% to $5.38 after dropping 5.28% on Friday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 24.5% to $7.47 after climbing 17.88% on Friday.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) gained 24.3% to $11.85. Meridian Bioscience reported that Lyo-Ready 1-Step RT-qPCR Mix Is used in development of molecular diagnostics for new coronavirus outbreak.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 24.1% to $24.75 after climbing 17.49% on Friday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 23.3% to $2.96 as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread, boosting the demand outlook for a potential vaccine. Some companies have said they are initiating development of a coronavirus vaccine.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 17.2% to $2.93.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 14.7% to $8.94.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 14.5% to $4.10 after the company agreed to sell KSNET for $237 million.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 13% to $15.52 after gaining 5% on Friday.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 12.8% to $6.91 after the company disclosed the FTC granted early termination of the waiting period for its pending acquisition by Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) gained 11.5% to $2.71.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA) shares rose 9% to $5.96.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 7.8% to $3.0298 after falling 6.33% on Friday.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares rose 7.1% to $19.79.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares tumbled 26.5% to $3.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) shares declined 16.3% to $1.85.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 13.6% to $2.61 after the rising 33% on Friday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares declined 12% to $2.36.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 11.3% to $1.80.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares dipped 11% to $14.99.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares declined 10.8% to $2.8804.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares fell 10.2% to $4.7350.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) fell 9.9% to $3.66.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dropped 9.8% to $2.29.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares dropped 9.7% to $4.8865.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares dropped 9.5% to $8.21 in sympathy with the overall market as concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus continue to grow, prompting travel bans in multiple Chinese cities.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) fell 9.3% to $8.97.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares dropped 8.9% to $13.35 after reporting data from extended keloid and hypertrophic scar trials.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 8% to $2.90.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares declined 7.7% to $2.1304.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 6.4% to $126.07. B of A Securities downgraded Wynn Resorts from Buy to Neutral.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 5.4% to $38.61. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, prompting travel bans in multiple Chinese cities. Reports say the death toll rose to 80 as of the end of Sunday with more than 2,700 people now infected.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.