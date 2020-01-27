22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 38.5% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after surging 54.48% on Friday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 35.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares fell over 7% on Friday after the company priced its 3.45 million common stock offering at $1.45 per share.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 30% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.88% on Friday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 29.8% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares surged over 10% Friday on continued momentum after CEPI awarded the company funding to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 24.5% to $3.61 in pre-market trading. Shares of Allied Healthcare Products jumped over 93% on Friday amid worries over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 15.5% to $7.08 in pre-market trading.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 13.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after falling 6.33% on Friday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 13.7% to $8.87 in pre-market trading.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 13.5% to $15.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) rose 11.5% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell KSNET for $237 million.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 7.7% to $21.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.49% on Friday
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares rose 7.1% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company said it hired Lazard to review strategic alternatives including sale of some of its business lines.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 6.5% to $22.50 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 9.5% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.28% on Friday.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares fell 9.4% to $28.90 in pre-market trading as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, prompting travel bans in multiple Chinese cities. Reports say the death toll rose to 80 as of the end of Sunday with more than 2,700 people now infected.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 9% to $37.17 in pre-market trading. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country, prompting travel bans in multiple Chinese cities. Reports say the death toll rose to 80 as of the end of Sunday with more than 2,700 people now infected.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) fell 7.8% to $54.61 in pre-market trading.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 7.7% to $4.77 in pre-market trading after declining 7.68% on Friday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 7.3% to $15.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 7.2% to $30.00 in pre-market trading.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares fell 6.3% to $41.49 in pre-market trading.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 6% to $126.68 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities downgraded Wynn Resorts from Buy to Neutral.
