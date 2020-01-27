Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Data on new home sales for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
