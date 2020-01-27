70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 54.5% to close at $8.45 on Friday after gaining 43.2% on Thursday.
- SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares jumped 33% to close at $3.02 on Friday after the company announced two new projects in offshore West Africa valued at $42 million. The company also announced it has reduced its debt by $14.5 million.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 32.2% to close at $6.90.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) surged 29.2% to close at $4.69 after the company raised its FY19 sales guidance. The company also reported the resignation of CFO Maurizio Nicolelli.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares rose 26.9% to close at $123.26 after Cantor Fitzgerald analysts reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $120 to $150.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) climbed 22.2% to close at $13.75 after the company announced that it entered into a non-binding proposal from an infrastructure fund to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stocks for $12 per share.
- Era Group Inc (NYSE: ERA) shares rose 19.2% to close at $10.24. Bristow and Era Group agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) shares gained 19.2% to close at $5.10.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 17.9% to close at $6.00 after gaining 10.65% on Thursday.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 17.5% to close at $19.95.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) climbed 17.3% to close at $1.63 after the company announced it has completed the required fed-fasting and dose proportionality tests of TNX-102.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) rose 17% to close at $5.00.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 16.6% to close at $5.69. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives for its U.S. Dermatology Division. Maxim Group has been engaged to assist in this process, the company added.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 13.9% to close at $18.48.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) surged 13.8% to close at $30.55. Adaptive priced 8 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) gained 12.9% to close at $3.67.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) climbed 11.8% to close at $2.37.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 11.1% to close at $3.01.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 10.7% to close at $146.79 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: INO) gained 10.4% to close at $4.24 on continued momentum after CEPI awarded the company funding to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) surged 9.9% to close at $16.01.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 9.8% to close at $3.03.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) climbed 8.8% to close at $3.35.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 8.4% to close at $9.70 after falling 10.50% on Thursday.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) rose 8.1% to close at $68.47 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares jumped 7.5% to close at $7.87. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on American Superconductor with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) surged 7.1% to close at $3.31.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) gained 6% to close at $13.68 following Q4 results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) climbed 5.7% to close at $2.03 after the company announced that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Viking Energy Group regarding a proposed merger between the two companies.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) gained 5% to close at $13.74.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares dipped 43.2% to close at $0.1580 on Friday after the company reported pricing of upsized $9.0 million underwritten public offering.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 40.7% to close at $0.48 after the company priced a 3.755 million unit offering at $0.55 per unit.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) dropped 24.5% to close at $5.27.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) tumbled 23% to close at $9.82.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares dropped 20.5% to close at $0.3570. SenesTech priced its 3.55 million share common stock offering at $0.40 per share.
- Harsco Corp (NYSE: HSC) shares tumbled 18.7% to close at $15.80 after the company downgraded its expectations in the preliminary Q4 sales earnings from $448 million to $400 million.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) declined 17.7% to close at $9.63.
- Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares fell 17.2% to close at $1.83.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 16.2% to close at $22.40 despite the company receiving accelerated FDA approval for TAZVERIK.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) tumbled 15% to close at $10.85.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 13.9% to close at $3.34.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) declined 12.8% to close at $3.74.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dropped 12.8% to close at $2.18.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares declined 12.6% to close at $12.06.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 12.2% to close at $1.88. Bellicum Pharma reported presentation of new translational data for BPX-601 at th ASCO GI Cancers Symposium.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 11.6% to close at $7.40.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 11.4% to close at $2.10.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) declined 11.3% to close at $35.71.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares dropped 11.3% to close at $1.89.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) fell 11.1% to close at $76.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares declined 11.1% to close at $3.13.
- Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) fell 10.6% to close at $39.03.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) dipped 10.6% to close at $11.15.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) dropped 10.3% to close at $4.40.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares declined 10.3% to close at $13.01.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares declined 10.2% to close at $5.92.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 10% to close at $17.21.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares tumbled 9.9% to close at $3.36.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) fell 9.9% to close at $32.63 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) declined 9.9% to close at $7.05.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) fell 9.7% to close at $2.34.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) declined 9.5% to close at $3.15.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) fell 9.4% to close at $2.70.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dipped 9.3% to close at $5.45.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) dropped 8.9% to close at $1.84.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 7.2% to close at $8.33 after reporting Q4 results.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 7.4% to close at $1.88. Co-Diagnostics priced its 3.45 million common stock offering at $1.45 per share.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) fell 7.1% to close at $36.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 7% to close at $2.40.
- Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) fell 6.2% to close at $3.79.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.