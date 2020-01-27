Grammys 2020: Billie Eilish And Her 'Bad Guy,' Lizzo, Kobe Bryant Tribute

18-year old Billie Eilish shone at the Grammys this year, winning all four major awards for her debut studio album "When We All Fall asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Billie, duh!

Eilish has become the youngest and the first female musician to get the big four. Christopher Cross was the only person before Eilish to have won all four as part of his five award wins for the self-titled album "Christopher Cross" in 1981.

Eilish won the best new artist of the year, album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year. The latter two were won for the title "Bad Guy."

The singer grabbed an additional award in the category of the best pop vocal album.

"I wasn't expecting anything. It was more just like...we just made this album that we liked...we didn't mean for it to win at Grammy," Eilish said on her hopes from the album when she was working it in an interview after the awards.

"We made an album that we loved, and that we wanted to make, and that was kind of our only goal, to enjoy making it, and enjoy once it was out, and enjoy performing it. So, this is just like, unreal."

Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell, who worked with her on the album, won in the producer of the year, non-classical and best engineered album categories.

Other Winners

Lizzo, who was nominated for eight, made away with three wins, including the best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts." She also won for best urban contemporary album and best traditional R&B performance for two different albums.

The singer dedicated her performance at the awards to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died earlier in the day in a helicopter crash. "Tonight is for Kobe," Lizzo said, before jumping into the lyrics of her song "I'm crying, 'cause I love you."

Among others, Tyler, The Creator won the best rap album award for "IGOR," and Dave Chappelle won the best comedy album for "Sticks & Stones."

Former first lady Michelle Obama won in the best spoken word category for "Becoming" audio book.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.