NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 41, Dies In Helicopter Crash
Jason Shubnell  
January 26, 2020 3:35pm   Comments
Kobe Bryant, who played 20 years for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships, died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Bryant died in the crash in Calabasas, California, while traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter. Nobody on board survived. TMZ said his wife Vanessa was not among those on board.

Bryant had four daughters.

The helicopter "burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas," sources told the Los Angeles Times. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. PT.

Bryant was drafted straight out of high school in 1996. He won three straight NBA championships from 2000-2002 and two more in 2009 and 2010. He won the league's most valuable player award in 2008.

He retired in 2016 as the third-highest scorer in NBA history. Lakers forward LeBron James passed him on that list Saturday night.

Bryant was 41 years old.

