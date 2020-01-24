Market Overview

FreightWaves NOW: Opportunities In The West
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 24, 2020 3:13pm   Comments
FreightWaves NOW: Opportunities In The West

Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines a decline in the US Outbound Tender Reject Index in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca points to markets in the West for the Broker Update, and Director of Research Kevin Hill and Kyle Lintner, Principal of K-Ratio, discuss the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index.

