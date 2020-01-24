44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares climbed 31.4% to $3.00 after the company announced two new projects in offshore West Africa valued at $42 million. The company also announced it has reduced its debt by $14.5 million.
- Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) shares jumped 29.6% to $5.55.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) gained 28.7% to $7.04 after gaining 43.2% on Thursday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 26.8% to $6.19. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives for its U.S. Dermatology Division. Maxim Group has been engaged to assist in this process, the company added.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares surged 26.8% to $123.14 after Cantor Fitzgerald analysts reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $120 to $150.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 26.6% to $1.76 after the company announced it has completed the required fed-fasting and dose proportionality tests of TNX-102.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) climbed 21.7% to $2.58.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) rose 21.5% to $4.41 after the company raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Era Group Inc (NYSE: ERA) shares rose 21.1% to $10.40. Bristow and Era Group agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: INO) gained 19.5% to $4.59 on continued momentum after CEPI awarded the company funding to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) climbed 19% to $13.38 after the company announced that it entered into a non-binding proposal from an infrastructure fund to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stocks for $12 per share.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 16.7% to $5.89 after gaining 10.65% on Thursday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares jumped 12.9% to $8.26. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on American Superconductor with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 11.3% to $147.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) climbed 10.4% to $2.1198 after the company announced that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Viking Energy Group regarding a proposed merger between the two companies.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) gained 10.4% to $29.63. Adaptive priced 8 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) climbed 9.9% to $14.39.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 9.9% to $3.01.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) jumped 9.3% to $14.11 following Q4 results.
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) climbed 9.1% to $3.36.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.9% to $9.65 after falling 10.50% on Thursday.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL) climbed 7.6% to $4.60.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) rose 7.5% to $68.08 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dropped 43% to $0.16 after the company reported pricing of upsized $9.0 million underwritten public offering.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dipped 40.3% to $0.48 after the company priced a 3.755 million unit offering at $0.55 per unit.
- SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) shares tumbled 20.9% to $0.36. SenesTech priced its 3.55 million share common stock offering at $0.40 per share.
- Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares fell 20% to $1.77.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) dipped 18.7% to $1.65 Co-Diagnostics priced its 3.45 million common stock offering at $1.45 per share.
- Harsco Corp (NYSE: HSC) shares tumbled 17.3% to $16.08 after the company downgraded its expectations in the preliminary Q4 sales earnings from $448 million to $400 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) dropped 16.4% to $1.79. Bellicum Pharma reported presentation of new translational data for BPX-601 at th ASCO GI Cancers Symposium.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) dropped 13.7% to $23.07 despite the company receiving accelerated FDA approval for TAZVERIK.
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) declined 12.8% to $3.74.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) dropped 12% to $6.14.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 10.5% to $2.31.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 10.4% to $7.50.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) fell 10% to $77.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) dropped 9.4% to $1.83.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) declined 9.1% to $10.64.
- Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) dipped 8.7% to $39.87.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) fell 8.5% to $33.10 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 7.5% to $8.30 after reporting Q4 results.
- Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) fell 6.3% to $3.79.
- Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) fell 6.2% to $36.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 4% to $123.11 after Broadcom announced some of its subsidiaries have entered into two separate multi-year Statement of Work agreements with Apple. The company also released Q1 earnings.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.