Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 96 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was PanAmerican BanCorp (OTC: PABN) .

. Bridgegate Pictures (OTC: BBGP) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 10.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.92 on Friday. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.

Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) stock hit a yearly low of $17.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

Continental (OTC: CTTAY) shares fell to $11.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.87%.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares fell to $87.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.16%.

Renault (OTC: RNSDF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.93 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.

Renault (OTC: RNLSY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.01 on Friday. The stock was down 4.51% for the day.

ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.98 today morning. The stock traded down 0.31% over the session.

ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAF) stock hit a yearly low of $35.95 this morning. The stock was down 7.66% for the day.

Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.53% over the session.

Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.45. Shares then traded down 21.17%.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.04 today morning. The stock traded down 2.04% over the session.

Rémy Cointreau (OTC: REMYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.24% over the rest of the day.

Thai Oil (OTC: TOIPF) stock moved down 2.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.78 to open trading.

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit $36.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.49% over the course of the day.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares set a new yearly low of $15.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

Nokian Tyres (OTC: NKRKY) shares hit a yearly low of $12.69 today morning. The stock was down 7.6% on the session.

Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock hit a yearly low of $13.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) stock hit a yearly low of $24.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.

Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $605.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.89%.

Mercari (OTC: MCARY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.00, and later moved down 4.09% over the session.

Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock moved down 0.14% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.56 to open trading.

EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock moved down 3.51% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.02 to open trading.

Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares moved up 0.37% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.65 to begin trading.

Great Eagle Holdings (OTC: GEAHF) shares fell to $3.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.51%.

K+S (OTC: KPLUY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.98 this morning. The stock was down 5.14% on the session.

Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.31, and later moved down 17.52% over the session.

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares moved down 2.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.30 to begin trading.

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $30.82, and later moved down 0.08% over the session.

KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) stock hit $38.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.96% over the course of the day.

Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares fell to $5.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.25%.

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $29.50, and later moved down 2.36% over the session.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares were up 0.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $80.52.

Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.85, and later moved down 3.44% over the session.

Paul Hartmann (OTC: PLHNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $312.91, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares were down 5.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.64.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares set a new yearly low of $9.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) stock hit $6.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.62% over the course of the day.

Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock hit $58.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.74% over the course of the day.

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.46, and later moved down 0.79% over the session.

SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $39.53 on Friday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.27, and later moved down 2.39% over the session.

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.32, and later moved down 4.89% over the session.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) stock hit $3.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.4% over the course of the day.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $12.10. Shares then traded down 1.71%.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.02, and later moved down 3.14% over the session.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares hit a yearly low of $1.61 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares were down 0.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.84.

Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.47%.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.96 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% for the day.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock hit $2.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.76% over the course of the day.

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock hit $4.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day.

ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock hit $5.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.79% over the course of the day.

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.64 today morning. The stock traded down 0.84% over the session.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTC: MOBQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 3.17%.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) stock moved down 1.27% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.72 to open trading.

Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI) stock moved down 22.35% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to open trading.

Axion Ventures (OTC: AXNVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 14.76% over the session.

YayYo (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares moved down 0.9% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to begin trading.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) stock hit a yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.

Bioxytran (OTC: BIXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.37% on the day.

Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.

AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

Todos Medical (OTC: TOMDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 3.33%.

ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares moved up 10.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0044 to begin trading.

American Resources (NASDAQ: AREC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, later moving down 14.22% over the rest of the day.

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares were down 14.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.33.

VIQ Solutions (OTC: VQSLF) shares moved up 0.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.42 to begin trading.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 20.85% on the session.

Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.43, and later moved down 3.52% over the session.

American Restaurant (OTC: ICTPU) shares were down 2.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1,145.00.

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.63% over the rest of the day.

FluroTech (OTC: FLURF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 6

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 6.86% on the session. Sino Agro Food (OTC: SIAF) stock hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.99% over the course of the day. Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.72 today morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.72 today morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Zoompass Holdings (OTC: ZPAS) shares fell to $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.69%.

shares fell to $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 6.69%. My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares fell to $2.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.08%.

shares fell to $2.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.08%. Jason Industries (OTC: JASN) stock moved down 36.03% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 36.03% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to open trading. Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) stock hit $0.0005 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.29% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0005 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.29% over the course of the day. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.59 today morning. The stock was down 40.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.59 today morning. The stock was down 40.75% on the session. GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session. Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving up 1.53% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving up 1.53% over the rest of the day. Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTC: TPAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). InternetArray (OTC: INAR) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Destination Maternity (OTC: DESTQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 21.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 21.35% on the session. Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.33% over the session. M Line Holdings (OTC: MLHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Elray Resources (OTC: ELRA) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Herborium Group (OTC: HBRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Bridgegate Pictures (OTC: BBGP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Foodfest International (OTC: FDFT) shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. PanAmerican BanCorp (OTC: PABN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.