Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Do Investors Turn When The World Starts Crumbling? Bonds
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 24, 2020 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Where Do Investors Turn When The World Starts Crumbling? Bonds

Last week set a seven-year record for the amount of money flowing into bond funds, according to the Investment Company Institute, and catastrophic macro events are largely to thank.

Coronavirus Scare

In China and the U.S., fears of the coronavirus propped up the bond market. The virus has halted global tourism, threatened corporate revenue, and driven investors into government bonds. Treasury yields for both nations have plummeted as demand continues to rise.

What's The Strategy?

In Europe, private equity firms and asset managers have begun to develop high-risk funds for the debt of financially distressed companies. They expect subdued economic growth, a rise in default rates, and a pressure on corporate bonds toward discounted prices.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of stressed and distressed European corporates being screened during our team’s discussions,” Mark Brown of private equity firm KKR told Reuters. “We do think we are late-cycle and, as the fund is focused on deploying capital in a cyclical downturn, having capital ready to go makes sense.”

If companies recover, bond prices could peak and yield high payoffs. The distressed debt is made all the more appealing by the yield-compressing stimulus of the European Central Bank. Many European corporate bonds offer yields near or below zero — a circumstance that could elevate volatility in an economic downturn.

Related Links

An Interesting International Dividend ETF

A Cheaper Investment Option To Play The Bond Boom

Posted-In: coronavirusNews Bonds Global Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Intel Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
US States Sue Trump Administration Over Rules Governing 3D Printed Gun Blueprints
PreMarket Prep Recap: Coronavirus Concerns Resurface, American Airlines Turbulent
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Comcast Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Mark Cuban Says Fed Rates Will Determine The Future Of Stock Market
A History Of Coronavirus Outbreaks And The Stock Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga