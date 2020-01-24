26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares rose 45% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after winning $42 million in new projects for offshore West Africa. The company also reported a reduction in debt by $14.5 million.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 14.7% to $5.84 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.65% on Thursday.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares rose 13.3% to $110.00 in pre-market trading.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 9.3% to $145.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) shares rose 8.3% to $24.26 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 7.6% to $9.63 in pre-market trading after falling 10.50% on Thursday.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) rose 6.2% to $67.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares rose 5.7% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 5.1% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) rose 4.7% to $46.85 in pre-market trading.
- Micro Focus International PLC - ADR (NYSE: MFGP) rose 4.2% to $14.73 in pre-market trading.
- Yiren Digital Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) rose 3.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading.
- Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) rose 3.4% to $3.05 in pre-market trading.
- Era Group Inc (NYSE: ERA) shares rose 3.3% to $8.87 in pre-market trading. Bristow and Era Group agreed to merge in an all-stock deal.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 24.5% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized $9.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 8% to $8.27 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) fell 7.1% to $79.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) fell 7.1% to $15.96 in pre-market trading.
- INNATE PHARMA S/S ADR (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 4.2% to $7.36 in pre-market trading.
- Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) fell 4% to $3.88 in pre-market trading.
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 3.8% to $47.00 in pre-market trading. Applied Therapeutics reported upsizing and pricing of public offering of 2,741,489 shares of common stock.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) fell 3.7% to $34.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) fell 3.1% to $76.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 2,000,000 shares of common stock.
- Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares fell 3% to $33.26 in pre-market trading.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 2.8% to $124.60 in pre-market trading after Broadcom announced some of its subsidiaries have entered into two separate multi-year Statement of Work agreements with Apple. The company also released Q1 earnings.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) fell 2% to $45.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
