Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/23

Freight Futures contract to watch today: East Regional Contract

Sentiment in the Trucking Freight Futures markets continued to be slightly bullish and the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202001) reflected this with a fractional rise to $1.451/mile. The East region (FUT.VEU202001) snapped out of a nearly week-long swoon and rose 0.02% to $1.618. The West region (FUT.VWU202001) continued to climb and settled at $1.514 while the South region (FUT.VSU202001) continued to feel pressure and inched lower to $1.222.

Stability finally returned to the lane contracts in the East as the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202001) gained 0.2% to settle at $2.032, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202001) crept up to $1.731 and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202001) rose 0.3% to close at $1.089.

The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202001) in the West continued to climb and added 0.4% to end at $2.061 while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202001) added 0.1% to finish at $0.966. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202001) moved fractionally higher to $1.443 as the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202001) slid 0.6% to a line-haul rate of $1.00/mile.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Ticker: FUT.VEU202001

