36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares jumped 207% to $7.00 after the company reported a deal to sell FYE Segment for $10 million in cash.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 66.8% to $6.37 following an outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus in China, which has now reportedly spread to the US. The company operates in the viral diseases space.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares rose 37.8% to $7.91.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 30.1% to $0.6598 after the company reported inline Q4 sales results. The company also reported the President and CEO, Jeffrey Lucas, resigned and VP of Finance, Mark Koch, will serve as acting CFO.
- SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) rose 24.2% to $11.29 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. The company also announced it plans $3 billion of private education loan sales to fund expected $600 million in buybacks in 2020.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) jumped 20% to $20.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 17.2% to $2.4261.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) gained 16.8% to $2.85.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) jumped 16.8% to $2.80.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) surged 16.2% to $8.88.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 16.1% to $3.9950.
- ImmunoGen, Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN) surged 14.3% to $5.35.
- Immunogen announced a common stock offering of 21.3 million shares at $4.25 per share.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares jumped 14% to $23.64.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 12.5% to $6.04.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 11.7% to $7.92 after falling 27.80% on Wednesday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 9.8% to $13.77 after the company announced it has reached an agreement with the Ad Hoc Noteholder Committee. The Ad Hoc Noteholder Committee will support PG&E's plan of reorganization.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) rose 8.9% to $129.75 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) rose 8.7% to $86.91 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 6.6% to $4.425 after dropping 5.25% on Wednesday.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 5.3% to $29.89 following Q4 results.
Losers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares tumbled 30.5% to $2.67 after the company reported $17.5 million of financings priced at-the-market.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) dropped 20.6% to $7.83 despite the company reporting encouraging results from an Phase 1/2 study. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company released interim results from the dose-escalation cohorts of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical studies that evaluated its AAV-based gene therapy in patients with achromatopsia resulting from mutations in the ACHM CNGB3 or ACHM CNGA3 genes, which showed encouraging signs of biologic activity and a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting inflammatory responses observed.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dropped 19.6% to $10.02. Autolus priced 7.25 million ADS public offering at $11 per ADS.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 17.1% to $1.84. Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and announced a price target of $1.5 per share. FuelCell Energy shares fell 22.92% Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 14.3% to $2.21.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 14.6% to $2.99.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 14.3% to $98.81 after rising 5.46% on Wednesday.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dipped 12.7% to $42.36.
- ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) fell 12.2% to $33.00.
- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) fell 12.1% to $17.84.
- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) fell 12% to $21.00.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 11.7% to $3.69.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 11.2% to $8.88 after dropping 8.76% on Wednesday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 6.6% to $4.68.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 6.4% to $11.25.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) fell 5.5% to $15.91 after the company priced 3.75 million share public offering at $16 per share.
