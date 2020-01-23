Market Overview

Trans World Entertainment Will Sell FYE For $10M In Cash
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 23, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
After exploring strategic alternatives, the board of Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) announced Thursday an agreement to sell most of the assets of its Record Town subsidiary to Sunrise Records and Entertainment. Among the assets is retail store FYE.

The $10 million cash transaction includes the transfer of certain liabilities, and Sunrise expects to retain nearly all of the employees of FYE’s 270 stores.

The Trans World board of directors unanimously approved the deal and will seek stockholder approval in an upcoming meeting. Given recent underperformance, investors may not hesitate to bid the struggling subsidiary farewell.

In a late 10-Q filing last month, Trans World management reported an accumulated deficit of $89.3 million, two years of negative cash flows, and a “substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue.” Quarterly revenue declined 24.5%, and quarterly net loss expanded.

Trans World plans to focus on its etailz brand after divesting of FYE. The deal is slated to close in the first quarter, subject to the receipt of third-party consent.

Trans World Entertainment's stock traded higher by 250% to $8 per share at time of publication.

Pop! And Dropped: Funko Plummets On Earnings, But Analysts Stay Bullish

Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise

Photo credit: Michael Rivera, Wikimedia

Posted-In: FYE Record Town Sunrise Records and EntertainmentNews Asset Sales Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

