70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares surged 64.4% to close at $1.89 on Wednesday after climbing 219.44% on Tuesday.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) gained 33% to close at $13.09. Concert Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received a notice of allowance for U.S. Patent application related to CTP-543, lead candidate for treatment of alopecia areata.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares climbed 29.7% to close at $3.84.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares gained 25.9% to close at $2.58 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 21.2% to close at $8.53. Baudax Bio announced Feb. 20 PDUFA date for intravenous meloxica.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 20.7% to close at $5.01 after the company narrowed its Q4 earnings forecast and announced plans to close 100 stores by 2022.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 19.5% to close at $9.86.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 17.9% to close at $3.2650 on heightened volume.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 16.2% to close at $5.37.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares climbed 15.5% to close at $7.23.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 14.3% to close at $2.64 after gaining 12.14% on Tuesday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares surged 14.3% to close at $3.83.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 14% to close at $19.72 after climbing 10.61% on Tuesday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares jumped 13.8% to close at $16.63.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 13.7% to close at $48.51. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ACM Research with an Overweight rating and a $45 price target.
- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) gained 12.8% to close at $38.52. FB Financial Corporation announced a merger with Franklin Financial Network.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares jumped 12.2% to close at $9.60.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) rose 11.7% to close at $3.45.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares rose 11.7% to close at $3.93.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) climbed 11.5% to close at $34.96.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares gained 11.4% to close at $13.74.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) jumped 11.4% to close at $15.37.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) surged 11.1% to close at $37.22.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) gained 11% to close at $19.24. Akcea and Ionis reported topline Phase 2 results of AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx.
- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) rose 10.9% to close at $40.21 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares jumped 10.6% to close at $94.96. UBS analysts noted that companies with liquid biopsy tests for colon cancer screening will present at this week's 2020 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, but they still 'lag well behind' Exact's Cologuard.
- Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NASDAQ: VVNT) gained 10.6% to close at $11.50.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares climbed 10.5% to close at $10.07.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) shares rose 10.2% to close at $9.32.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares gained 10.2% to close at $3.68.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares gained 9.7% to close at $2.61.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 9.5% to close at $15.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares gained 9.1% to close at $4.66. Qutoutiao announced resignation of Director and CFO. Qutoutiao also filed prospectus supplement relating to resale from time to time of 5.9 million ADSs by selling shareholder.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 7.2% to close at $3.58.
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) climbed 6.8% to close at $32.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 6.4% to close at $38.88 after climbing 10.13% on Tuesday.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) gained 6.2% to close at $16.35.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 5% to close at $21.97 after the company announced it is working with US health agencies to develop a vaccine for the Wuhan Coronavirus.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 4.1% to close at $569.56 after Wedbush analysts raised their price target on the stock from $370 to $550, citing strong expected deliveries amid China demand.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares rose 3.4% to close at $143.89 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares tumbled 55.1% to close at $3.82 on Wednesday after rising 152.98% on Tuesday. NanoViricides priced 2.5 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $3.00 per share.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares dipped 27.8% to close at $7.09 after the company filed for a $100 million mixed shelf offering.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares declined 22.9% to close at $2.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) dropped 16.6% to close at $8.62.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) slipped 14.1% to close at $0.2320 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares dipped 13.1% to close at $1.88.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 12.9% to close at $25.69.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 12.4% to close at $69.82 after the company reported a proposed public offering of $325 million of shares of common stock.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares dipped 11.9% to close at $1.85.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) slipped 11.7% to close at $12.16.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares fell 11.5% to close at $7.60.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) fell 11.3% to close at $7.56.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) declined 11.3% to close at $5.25.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares tumbled 10.4% to close at $2.4150.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 10.2% to close at $18.39.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.04.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares declined 9.6% to close at $10.84.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares slipped 9.6% to close at $5.95.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 9.5% to close at $10.10.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) dropped 9.5% to close at $6.29.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 9.4% to close at $2.31.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares tumbled 9.2% to close at $2.72.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 9.1% to close at $2.89.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 8.8% to close at $10.00.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares dipped 8.1% to close at $5.24.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares declined 7.6% to close at $2.31.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares fell 6.3% to close at $4.05.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped 5.3% to close at $4.15.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 5.2% to close at $4.60 on Wednesday after surging 38.57% on Tuesday.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) fell 4.2% to close at $47.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Bank of America analysts today downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
