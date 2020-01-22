46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares jumped 114.5% to $3.11 on above 50 times average volume following a corporate update from the company. Following the completion of data analysis for a confirmatory Phase 2 study dubbed "203 study" that evaluated its experimental Alzheimer's disease candidate Bryostatin-1, Neurotrope said the data showed improvement in cognitive function of pre-specified Moderate Stratum patients at week 13, which is the primary endpoint. Neurotrope also announced it has been awarded a $2.7 million funding from the National Institute of Health to support an additional Phase 3 study focused on the Moderate Stratum for which it reported an improvement. The company said it plans to meet with the FDA to present the totality of data from the NTRP101-202 and NTRP101-203 studies.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares climbed 54.8% to $1.78 after climbing 219.44% on Tuesday.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares climbed 41.5% to $2.90 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) gained 19% to $3.32 on heightened volume.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 17.7% to $4.8856 after the company narrowed its Q4 earnings forecast and announced plans to close 100 stores by 2022.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) shares gained 14.5% to $14.12.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 14.2% to $2.6350 after gaining 12.14% on Tuesday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) gained 13.6% to $8.00. Baudax Bio announced Feb. 20 PDUFA date for intravenous meloxica.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares rose 13.2% to $3.78.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares jumped 12.4% to $16.43.
- Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) gained 10.5% to $37.73. FB Financial Corporation announced a merger with Franklin Financial Network.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares rose 10.5% to $3.27.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) gained 10.4% to $16.99.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares jumped 10.2% to $4.7053. Qutoutiao announced resignation of Director and CFO. Qutoutiao also filed prospectus supplement relating to resale from time to time of 5.9 million ADSs by selling shareholder.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares jumped 10% to $94.50. UBS analysts noted that companies with liquid biopsy tests for colon cancer screening will present at this week's 2020 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, but they still 'lag well behind' Exact's Cologuard.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares surged 10% to $2.63.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) gained 9.5% to $18.99. Akcea and Ionis reported topline Phase 2 results of AKCEA-APOCIII-L Rx.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 9.2% to $15.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 9.1% to $18.88 after climbing 10.61% on Tuesday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares surged 9% to $3.6484.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) rose 8.5% to $9.31.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) gained 7.5% to $3.59.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 7.5% to $22.50 after the company announced it is working with US health agencies to develop a vaccine for the Wuhan Coronavirus.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 6.3% to $4.40 despite the company reporting a public offering of 21 million ADS at $4 per ADS.
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) climbed 5.8% to $32.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 5% to $38.37 after climbing 10.13% on Tuesday.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 4.5% to $571.94 after Wedbush analysts raised their price target on the stock from $370 to $550, citing strong expected deliveries amid China demand.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 4.3% to $44.51. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ACM Research with an Overweight rating and a $45 price target.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares rose 3.6% to $144.21 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares dipped 51.1% to $4.16 after rising 152.98% on Tuesday. NanoViricides priced 2.5 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $3.00 per share.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 24.7% to $2.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 19.7% to $7.89 after the company filed for a $100 million mixed shelf offering.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 13.2% to $4.21 after surging 38.57% on Tuesday.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) dipped 13% to $5.15.
- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) fell 13% to $0.2350 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) dropped 10.1% to $9.30.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped 10.1% to $3.94.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 10% to $26.56.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) dropped 9.2% to $12.51.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares declined 8.6% to $5.21.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 8.2% to $73.19 after the company reported a proposed public offering of $325 million of shares of common stock.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares declined 8% to $2.30.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares tumbled 7.8% to $2.00.
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 5.8% to $0.8301 after the company filed for a 5.4 million share common stock offering by selling shareholder.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares fell 5.6% to $4.08.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) fell 5% to $47.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Bank of America analysts today downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
