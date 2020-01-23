Key Findings From Tastewise's Food Sustainability Trends

Sustainable and green food choices continue to gain in momentum and Tastewise's artificial intelligence-powered platform identified emerging trends from billions of food data points.

Tastewise is an AI-powered food intelligence startup founded by a former Google executive Alon Chen. The company scans more than 2 billion interactions across social media platforms along with millions of home recipes and hundreds of thousands of restaurant menus to find trends that may be flying under the radar.

Health First

Tastewise's deep-dive found that a healthy lifestyle outranks environmental consideration in adopting a new sustainable lifestyle. In fact, consumers are mostly "apathetic" when it comes to waste in the animal agriculture industry.

Vegans also cite health as the biggest factor contributing to a diet change given the direct benefits of a plant-based food diet. According to Tastewise, 31% of conversations about veganism relate to health while 17% of conversations focus on sustainability.

Meat Still King In Keto

Keto dieters are sticking with meat although vegan options are "top-of-mind" for 27% (and growing) of people on the strict diet, according to Tastewise. The remaining 73% are turning to more sustainable meat options like grass-fed products.

This implies plant-based food makers have a large opportunity to offer the Keto crowd sustainable meat options that are rich in protein and low in carbs.

Trends For 2020

Three of the growing trends in the healthy eating space include organic cocoa truffles backed by a sustainable labor and production record, sustainable oats, which are a great source of fiber and extremely versatile, and vegan falafel waffle, which can easily be made at home with sustainable ingredients.

