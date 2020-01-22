Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nestle CEO Discusses Sustainability Program

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Nestle CEO Discusses Sustainability Program

Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) previously announced it will spend $2 billion to cut plastic waste and this could be seen as an investment in keeping up with consumer changes, Nestle CEO Ulf Mark Schneider said in a CNBC interview aired Tuesday.

Green Initiatives

Nestle already made it clear a $2 billion green initiative will be balanced with $2 billion in synergies elsewhere in the business. But it is also important to address consumer demands that their food products are both healthier and aren't causing environmental damage.

"People trust good brands but they want to be sure their products meet their expectations," he said.

So far the company has introduced some recyclable packaging in markets like Japan but a global launch is a five-year effort.

Plant-Based Food

Plant-based food represents a multi-year long growth opportunity, and Nestle wants to be front-and-center as a core food company, Schneider said. Nestle offers a yellow-pea-based product for the American market and a soy-based product for Asian markets. This makes Nestle the only company offering two unique products to different markets to better meet local tastes.

However, the CEO says he won't comment on specific clients but the company is "generally interested" in working with fast-food chains.

Growth In Pet Food

Pet food is one of Nestle's signature high-growth categories and is well positioned to take advantage of two notable trends, the CEO said. The first involves the "premiumization" of pet food products in the Western world and "caloric conversion" in growing markets where pet food is replacing household scraps.

"Both of these trends are on fire," he said.

Related Links:

"Shipper Of Choice" – It Can Be A Sweet Deal To Partner With Nestle

Caffeinated Water Coming To The Grocery Shelf Next Year

Posted-In: CNBC food Nestle recyclingNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSRGY)

KushCo Shares Fizzle On Q1 Print, CEO Says Vaping Crisis Impacted Results
XPO's Reach For LTL Optimization Earns Spot In FreightTech 25
Can Luckin Coffee Beat Starbucks At Its Own Game?
Nestle Is Selling Drumsticks, Crunch Bars, Häagen-Dazs For $4B
Caffeinated Water Coming To The Grocery Shelf Next Year
ID Logistics Gains US Platform In Jagged Peak Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga