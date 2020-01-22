26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 68.7% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after climbing 219.44% on Tuesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 10.8% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after surging 20.00% on Tuesday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 8.9% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.40% on Tuesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 8.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company narrowed its Q4 earnings forecast and announced plans to close 100 stores by 2022.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 6.5% to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) rose 6.5% to $4.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.24% on Tuesday.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 6.1% to $45.27 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ACM Research with an Overweight rating and a $45 price target.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 6% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after surging 38.57% on Tuesday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 5.8% to $4.35 in pre-market trading.
- Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 5.7% to $14.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 5.6% to $15.79 in pre-market trading.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.5% to $22.10 in pre-market trading.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 5.2% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.14% on Tuesday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 5% to $18.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.61% on Tuesday.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares rose 4.3% to $145.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares rose 4% to $38.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.13% on Tuesday.
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 2.2% to $345.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company bested its international subscriber growth goals, increasing global streaming subscribers by 20% year over year.
Losers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 51.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after rising 152.98% on Tuesday. NanoViricides priced 2.5 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $3.00 per share.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 11.3% to $8.71 in pre-market trading after surging 71.08% on Tuesday.
- Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 6.9% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after the company filed for a 5.4 million share common stock offering by selling shareholder.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) fell 4.6% to $3.95 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced a proposed ADS offering of no disclosed size.
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) fell 4.5% to $46.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 4.3% to $28.25 in pre-market trading.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 3% to $77.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed public offering of $325 million of shares of common stock.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) fell 3% to $18.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering of 4.6 million shares.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) fell 2.3% to $48.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
