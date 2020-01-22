82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares jumped 219.4% to close at $1.15 on Tuesday after the company announced that the company received FDA fast track designation for its Oncoprex Immunogene Therapy that targets lung cancer.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 153% to close at $8.50.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) rose 100% to close at $9.38 after the company reported acquisition by IG Design Group for $9.40 per share in cash.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 71.1% to close at $9.82 on continued momentum after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) surged 38.6% to close at $4.85.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) gained 24.8% to close at $13.77.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) surged 22.9% to close at $12.33.
- RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) climbed 20% to close at $2.10 after the company announced it received FDA IDE approval to begin its pivotal Atherectomy Clinical study.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 21.7% to close at $2.81.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares gained 20% to close at $2.88.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) gained 18.4% to close at $3.34.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 18.4% to close at $129.18.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares climbed 18.2% to close at $42.67. Needham maintained ACM Research with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $40.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 18% to close at $6.50 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $9 price target.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 17.7% to close at $1.16 after the company announced that it received FDA approval for its Viveve 2.0 Systems.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares gained 17.7% to close at $7.05.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 17.6% to close at $4.47.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 17.5% to close at $3.35.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) climbed 17.2% to close at $5.92. ImmuCell reported preliminary Q4 total sales of $3.6 million.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares rose 16.4% to close at $13.28.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 16.2% to close at $6.04.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares jumped 15.8% to close at $8.38.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 14.5% to close at $3.55.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 14.4% to close at $2.30.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 14.4% to close at $2.39.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares gained 13.8% to close at $6.04.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) climbed 13.7% to close at $22.94.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 13.4% to close at $3.89.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares jumped 13.2% to close at $4.02.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares gained 12.5% to close at $3.91.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) gained 12.5% to close at $10.29.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 12.1% to close at $2.31.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 12.1% to close at $2.5663.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) climbed 11.7% to close at $6.42.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 11.6% to close at $3.66. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from Neutral to Buy.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) gained 11.6% to close at $5.49.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 11.4% to close at $0.3720 after gaining 33.60% on Friday.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) climbed 11.2% to close at $6.51.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares gained 10.8% to close at $2.26.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped 10.7% to close at $5.17.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 10.6% to close at $17.30.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) climbed 10.4% to close at $13.80.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares rose 10.3% to close at $12.70.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 10.1% to close at $36.54.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares surged 10.1% to close at $4.48 after the company highlighted publication of Hemovigilance report.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares surged 10% to close at $4.85.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 9.7% to close at $5.08.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares climbed 9.1% to close at $2.29.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 8.2% to close at $3.56.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) gained 6.7% to close at $3.33.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) climbed 5.4% to close at $2.93 following outbreak of coronavirus in China.
Losers
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares dipped 16% to close at $2.11 on Tuesday.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares declined 15.7% to close at $47.59 on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with an Underperform rating and a $32 price target.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares fell 14.8% to close at $6.26.
- Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) shares dropped 14.4% to close at $1.84.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 14.1% to close at $1.04. Advaxis priced its 10 million share registered direct offering at $1.05 per share.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares tumbled 12.9% to close at $7.57.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares declined 12.8% to close at $2.31.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares dropped 12.6% to close at $5.32.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 11.6% to close at $8.27.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares slipped 11.6% to close at $2.6950.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares declined 11.2% to close at $1.91.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares dropped 10.9% to close at $2.94.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) dipped 10.9% to close at $10.96.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 10.6% to close at $35.14.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) dropped 10.6% to close at $7.67.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares fell 10.6% to close at $7.61.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dipped 10.5% to close at $6.99.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) fell 10.5% to close at $24.60 following the outbreak of a coronavirus in the country. News of the virus has especially impacted airline and travel stocks.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 10.4% to close at $1.63.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) dipped 10.4% to close at $37.57.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares fell 10% to close at $2.17.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares fell 9.9% to close at $30.81 following the outbreak of a coronavirus in the country. Travel is anticipated to be hurt by the outbreak, as China mandates fever screenings at airports.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) dipped 9.7% to close at $3.53.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 9% to close at $10.96 after rising 8.86% on Friday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares fell 8.4% to close at $4.14 on Tuesday.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) fell 7.9% to close at $35.86 following the outbreak of a coronavirus in the country. News of the virus has especially impacted airline and travel stocks.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 7.7% to close at $1.43 after the company filed for an offering of 3.2 million shares of its common stock.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) dipped 7% to close at $6.21.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 6.5% to close at $10.88 after gaining 5.73% on Friday. LIZHI priced its 4.1 million ADS IPO at $11 per ADS.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 5.8% to close at $0.3138.
