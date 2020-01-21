Freight Futures Daily Curve: 1/21

Freight Futures data to watch today: National and Regional Forward Curves

The Trucking Freight Futures Markets, which are listed on the Nodal Exchange, were closed on Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday. Accordingly, there were no updates or changes to the settlement prices from Friday.

Given there was no market activity on Monday, a look at the underlying DAT indexes for the National and Regional Average contracts, which are used for final settlement, and comparing them to the futures forward curves, yields a market expectation for what may happen to rates through the rest of this year.

Looking at the National market, there was a strengthening of rates through the fourth quarter of 2019 holiday season and a drop off to start the new year (DATVF.VNU). The National forward curve (FWD.VNU) points to continued softness until the second quarter of 2020 when rates begin to rebound. This pattern is similar for both the East region (DATVF.VEU, FWD.VEU) and West region (DATVF.VWU, FWD.VWU). The forward curves also are pointing to higher y/y changes in rates in the first half of 2020 and then a mostly flat y/y change in the second half. As for the South region (DATVF.VSU, FWD.VSU), seasonal strengthening from Valentines Day through Mother's Day provides a nice bump in rates and then a flat y/y change develops from July 2020 into first quarter 2021.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: DATVF.VNU, FWD.VNU, DATVF.VEU, FWD.VEU, DATVF.VWU, FWD.VWU, DATVF.VSU, FWD.VSU

