FreightWaves NOW: Run Towards The Blue
Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines year over year trends for volumes in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert highlights markets that contain more freight than trucks, and Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses housing starts statistics with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in today's Shipper Update.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
