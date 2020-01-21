Market Overview

Mo'mobility Mo'problems From #FWLive Chicago
January 21, 2020 11:36am   Comments
Today we're taking a FreightWaves flashback to FreightWaves LIVE Chicago where Brian Yormak partner at Story Ventures and Chris Thomas co-founder and president at Detroit Mobility Lab talk mo'mobility mo'problems. Listen in as they dive deep on the future of mobility and how it impacts investing and logistics. But first, we have a huge announcement about FreightWaves LIVE Atlanta!

