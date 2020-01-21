Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 73 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Noble Vici Group (OTC: NVGI) .

. Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 25.91% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Noble Vici Group (OTC: NVGI) shares moved down 9.79% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $350.00 to begin trading.

Sprint (NYSE: S) shares fell to $4.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.83%.

Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock moved down 0.4% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.65 to open trading.

China Feihe (OTC: CFEIY) shares moved down 9.47% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading.

BAIC Motor Corp (OTC: BCCMY) shares fell to $5.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.13%.

Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares hit a yearly low of $65.68 today morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares hit a yearly low of $53.05 today morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit a yearly low of $37.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.

Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.24 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.07% over the rest of the day.

Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.75 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 24.19% over the rest of the day.

EQT (NYSE: EQT) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.99 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.24%.

Qudian (NYSE: QD) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.43 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.97%.

Wacker Neuson (OTC: WKRCF) shares fell to $16.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

CIMC Enric Holdings (OTC: CIMEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares set a new yearly low of $10.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $64.60 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.8% on the day.

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares set a new yearly low of $8.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares moved down 0.38% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.19 to begin trading.

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $10.59. Shares then traded down 0.93%.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares set a new yearly low of $1.87 this morning. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.32. Shares then traded down 4.27%.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.22% for the day.

Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $10.23. Shares then traded down 1.58%.

Symphony Intl Hldgs (OTC: SYNNF) shares fell to $0.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.82%.

Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) stock hit $2.98 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.03% over the course of the day.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares were down 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.21.

BreadTalk Group (OTC: BTKGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.03%.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.82.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares fell to $8.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.88%.

Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares were down 8.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.51.

Coffeesmiths Collective (OTC: COFE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.16, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

MINT Income (OTC: MICFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.29 this morning. The stock was down 6.64% for the day.

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE: APRN) stock hit a yearly low of $4.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.

MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Journey Energy (OTC: JRNGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.89%.

Cantex Mine Development (OTC: CTXDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 7.97% over the session.

Globe Photos (OTC: GBPT) shares fell to $2.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.77%.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares moved down 0.32% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.47 to begin trading.

Medicure (OTC: MCUJF) stock moved down 7.75% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.50 to open trading.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.51, and later moved down 10.34% over the session.

Sun Metals (OTC: SMTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 50.41% on the session.

American Intl Hldgs (OTC: AMIH) shares were down 16.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.

Chaoda Modern Agriculture (OTC: CMGHY) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.32 to begin trading.

Huitao Tech (NASDAQ: HHT) stock moved down 8.16% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.35 to open trading.

Hawkeye Systems (OTC: HWKE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.65, and later moved down 36.25% over the session.

CGE Energy (OTC: CGEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.30. Shares then traded down 25.0%.

Happy Creek Minerals (OTC: HPYCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

ViewBix (OTC: VBIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 36.14% over the rest of the day.

Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) shares were down 26.32% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTC: SNNAQ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 10.95% on the session.

Lift (OTC: LFCOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded down 10.76% over the session.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares hit a yearly low of $1.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

Idle Media (OTC: IDLM) stock moved down 16.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

Intermetro Commun (OTC: IMTO) shares were down 29.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

NeoMagic (OTC: NMGC) stock moved down 44.62% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0039 to open trading.

TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

BlueNRGY Group (OTC: CBDEF) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

Delcath Systems (OTC: DCTHD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.42% for the day.

Brinx Resources (OTC: BNXR) shares moved down 26.09% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

Protect Pharmaceutical (OTC: PRTT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.21 today morning. The stock was down 8.7% on the session.

Delrey Metals (OTC: DLRYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 25.91% over the session.

JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTC: JBZY) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.

WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 98.0% over the course of the day.

CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

Kona Grill (OTC: KONAQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0031 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 62.03% on the day.

Visium Technologies (OTC: VISM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0012 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.

Turner Valley Oil & Gas (OTC: TVOG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0029 this morning. The stock was down 18.18% on the session.

Core Lithium (OTC: CORX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

PPJ Healthcare (OTC: PPJE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

