Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 8:06am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares surged 2.6% to $112.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.
  • New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares surged 1.5% to $2.00.

 

Losers

  • TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) shares declined 10.1% to $48.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on January 09, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • New Oriental Education, Inc. (NYSE: EDU) stock decreased by 4.2% to $130.00.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares fell 1.6% to $44.38.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock plummeted 1.6% to $78.82. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock fell 1.5% to $32.46. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Estee Lauder Cos, Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares declined 1.1% to $217.59. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $230.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTI + BUD)

2 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Budweiser Spending Millions To Advertise Hard Seltzer During Super Bowl
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga