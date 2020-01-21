8 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares surged 2.6% to $112.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.
- New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares surged 1.5% to $2.00.
Losers
- TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) shares declined 10.1% to $48.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on January 09, the current rating is at Outperform.
- New Oriental Education, Inc. (NYSE: EDU) stock decreased by 4.2% to $130.00.
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares fell 1.6% to $44.38.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock plummeted 1.6% to $78.82. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) stock fell 1.5% to $32.46. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Estee Lauder Cos, Inc. (NYSE: EL) shares declined 1.1% to $217.59. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $230.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.