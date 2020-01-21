13 Industrial Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock increased by 5.0% to $16.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $2.50. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) stock rose 0.5% to $9.75.
- 3M, Inc. (NYSE: MMM) shares moved upwards by 0.3% to $182.00. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 09, the current rating is at Peer Perform.
Losers
- China Eastern Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: CEA) stock declined 9.8% to $24.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Daiwa Capital, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock fell 7.0% to $11.20. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc. (NYSE: MSM) shares declined 6.7% to $71.72. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 07, the current rating is at Underperform.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock fell 2.5% to $27.70. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock fell 2.3% to $10.81. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
- ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares declined 2.0% to $23.70. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.70.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) shares plummeted 1.6% to $60.99. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $65.00.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) shares fell 1.3% to $88.50. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 02, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock decreased by 1.2% to $4.12. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
