20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares increased by 71.2% to $9.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares increased by 28.0% to $1.37.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock moved upwards by 22.5% to $4.03. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares rose 13.7% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 15, the current rating is at Buy.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares moved upwards by 13.5% to $2.60.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares rose 8.7% to $4.63.
- Kamada, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMDA) shares increased by 7.5% to $7.01.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares surged 7.3% to $2.21.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 6.1% to $3.46. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 09, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock increased by 5.1% to $239.23. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares surged 5.0% to $5.54. According to the most recent rating by CiBC, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERS) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $4.25. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on November 13, the current rating is at Buy.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) stock surged 3.1% to $2.02.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares rose 3.0% to $0.52. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.65.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock rose 1.8% to $0.34.
Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock declined 9.7% to $1.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares decreased by 8.1% to $1.47.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares fell 7.4% to $52.25. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 13, the current rating is at Perform.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares decreased by 2.1% to $50.24. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
