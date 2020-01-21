Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 7:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 32.8% to $2.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • CounterPath, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPAH) stock rose 9.8% to $2.90.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILT) shares surged 3.9% to $9.51.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $35.62. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 10, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Magic Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGIC) shares increased by 1.1% to $10.61.

 

Losers

  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock decreased by 1.7% to $8.86 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares fell 1.6% to $344.11. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $410.00.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) shares declined 1.2% to $57.90. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • NICE, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICE) stock fell 1.0% to $174.00. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $170.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

