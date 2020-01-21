60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares surged 42.2% to close at $4.48 on Friday after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained 33.6% to close at $0.3340.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) climbed 27.8% to close at $4.60.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 26% to close at $1.60 after the company announced it plans to close 27 stores in early 2020 to reduce expenses. The company appointed Woody Woodward as CEO.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) climbed 22% to close at $3.55.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 20.1% to close at $5.74.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 17.2% to close at $4.43.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 15.8% to close at $2.35.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) surged 14.8% to close at $6.52.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 14.5% to close at $2.84.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 13.7% to close at $9.45.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) surged 13.3% to close at $2.82.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares rose 12.8% to close at $2.82.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) gained 12.7% to close at $47.37 following news of a new stake by KKR. The firm showed a 6.3% stake in the company.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) rose 12.1% to close at $9.66.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) climbed 11.9% to close at $11.41.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 11.8% to close at $4.26.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 11.6% to close at $2.98.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) gained 11.4% to close at $49.12.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 11.3% to close at $13.50.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) climbed 11.2% to close at $45.74.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) rose 10.9% to close at $8.25.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares climbed 10.2% to close at $63.13.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) rose 10.1% to close at $9.34.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) gained 10.1% to close at $14.77.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) gained 10% to close at $6.04.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares climbed 9.7% to close at $23.34.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 9.3% to close at $11.15.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares rose 9.1% to close at $2.29.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) surged 8.7% to close at $2.74.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares gained 8.4% to close at $3.37 after gaining 27.5% on Thursday.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) surged 8.3% to close at $4.44.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 8.3% to close at $6.80.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) rose 8.2% to close at $45.74.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 7.1% to close at $35.93..
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 5.8% to close at $8.05.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 5.2% to close at $8.55.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) rose 5% to close at $22.84 following reports that the company is considering a sale, according to Bloomberg.
Losers
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) dropped 27.7% to close at $38.18 on Friday after the company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $55 per share.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) dipped 26% to close at $3.30. Iterum Therapeutics reported a $52 million private placement with new and existing investors.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares tumbled 25.4% to close at $2.06 on Friday after the company reported a 1.885 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 19.5% to close at $2.02 after rising 37.91% on Thursday.
- Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) fell 16.6% to close at $5.86 after the company late Thursday reported its Q4 and FY19 production results. Gold output met guidance but silver output was below.
- Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) fell 14.7% to close at $2.15 after dropping 7% on Thursday.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) tumbled 14.6% to close at $40.15.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 13.8% to close at $1.75.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 12.8% to close at $6.16 after reporting a $17.25 million common stock offering.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 10.7% to close at $12.50. I-MAB priced its 7.4 million ADS IPO at $14 per ADS.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) dropped 10.6% to close at $2.95.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 10.5% to close at $8.36 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares slipped 10% to close at $2.60.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) fell 9.9% to close at $6.85.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) dipped 9.5% to close at $17.04.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 9.4% to close at $40.81 after gaining 16.5% on Thursday.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares tumbled 9.4% to close at $8.92.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 9.2% to close at $3.96.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) fell 9% to close at $1.62 after the company announced a common stock offering of 11.98 shares at $1.67 per share.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dipped 8.9% to close at $3.98.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dipped 7.6% to close at $8.51 after Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and announced a price target of $9 per share.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) tumbled 5.6% to close at $3.70.
