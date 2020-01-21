Market Overview

60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 4:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares surged 42.2% to close at $4.48 on Friday after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained 33.6% to close at $0.3340.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) climbed 27.8% to close at $4.60.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 26% to close at $1.60 after the company announced it plans to close 27 stores in early 2020 to reduce expenses. The company appointed Woody Woodward as CEO.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) climbed 22% to close at $3.55.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 20.1% to close at $5.74.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 17.2% to close at $4.43.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 15.8% to close at $2.35.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) surged 14.8% to close at $6.52.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 14.5% to close at $2.84.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 13.7% to close at $9.45.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) surged 13.3% to close at $2.82.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares rose 12.8% to close at $2.82.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) gained 12.7% to close at $47.37 following news of a new stake by KKR. The firm showed a 6.3% stake in the company.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) rose 12.1% to close at $9.66.
  • DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) climbed 11.9% to close at $11.41.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 11.8% to close at $4.26.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 11.6% to close at $2.98.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) gained 11.4% to close at $49.12.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 11.3% to close at $13.50.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) climbed 11.2% to close at $45.74.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) rose 10.9% to close at $8.25.
  • Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares climbed 10.2% to close at $63.13.
  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) rose 10.1% to close at $9.34.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) gained 10.1% to close at $14.77.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) gained 10% to close at $6.04.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares climbed 9.7% to close at $23.34.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 9.3% to close at $11.15.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares rose 9.1% to close at $2.29.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) surged 8.7% to close at $2.74.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares gained 8.4% to close at $3.37 after gaining 27.5% on Thursday.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) surged 8.3% to close at $4.44.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 8.3% to close at $6.80.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) rose 8.2% to close at $45.74.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 7.1% to close at $35.93..
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 5.8% to close at $8.05.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 5.2% to close at $8.55.
  • 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) rose 5% to close at $22.84 following reports that the company is considering a sale, according to Bloomberg.

Losers

  • MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) dropped 27.7% to close at $38.18 on Friday after the company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $55 per share.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) dipped 26% to close at $3.30. Iterum Therapeutics reported a $52 million private placement with new and existing investors.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares tumbled 25.4% to close at $2.06 on Friday after the company reported a 1.885 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 19.5% to close at $2.02 after rising 37.91% on Thursday.
  • Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) fell 16.6% to close at $5.86 after the company late Thursday reported its Q4 and FY19 production results. Gold output met guidance but silver output was below.
  • Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) fell 14.7% to close at $2.15 after dropping 7% on Thursday.
  • Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) tumbled 14.6% to close at $40.15.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 13.8% to close at $1.75.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 12.8% to close at $6.16 after reporting a $17.25 million common stock offering.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 10.7% to close at $12.50. I-MAB priced its 7.4 million ADS IPO at $14 per ADS.
  • Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) dropped 10.6% to close at $2.95.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 10.5% to close at $8.36 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares slipped 10% to close at $2.60.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) fell 9.9% to close at $6.85.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) dipped 9.5% to close at $17.04.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 9.4% to close at $40.81 after gaining 16.5% on Thursday.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares tumbled 9.4% to close at $8.92.
  • Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 9.2% to close at $3.96.
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) fell 9% to close at $1.62 after the company announced a common stock offering of 11.98 shares at $1.67 per share.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dipped 8.9% to close at $3.98.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dipped 7.6% to close at $8.51 after Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and announced a price target of $9 per share.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) tumbled 5.6% to close at $3.70.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

