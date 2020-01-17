What's Up Wit' DAT?

On today's episode, DAT goes tango down, fleet bankruptcies hammer used truck market, Love's adds parking, XPO's great divide, President of Transportation at DHL Supply Chain Jim Monkmeyer, Cassandra Gaines joins us for Mad Gaines and the case of the crushed trucker, then it's not the gig economy – it's Trey Grigg's Economy as HubTek's Global Sales Director dials-in. Plus, the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index, and more Good News/Bad News.

Image by Renee Gaudet from Pixabay