Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning trading, 70 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

Renault (OTC: RNLSY) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was STI Group (OTC: STUO) .

. Megola (OTC: MGON)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 9900.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.68. Shares then traded down 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.68. Shares then traded down 1.08%. Ayala Land (OTC: AYAAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.39% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.39% over the rest of the day. Kansai Electric Power (OTC: KAEPY) shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Tokyo Electric Power (OTC: TKECF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.83 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day. mixi (OTC: MIXIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.56% over the rest of the day. Rhoen Klinikum (OTC: RKAGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.97 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.97 on Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock hit $65.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $65.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.27% over the course of the day. Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $41.59, and later moved down 26.07% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $41.59, and later moved down 26.07% over the session. Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.23 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.94% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.23 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.94% over the rest of the day. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.05% on the session. Devro (OTC: DEITF) shares were down 0.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.20.

shares were down 0.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.20. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. Ted Baker (OTC: TBAKF) stock hit $4.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTC: NBBTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.56% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 15.56% on the day. Sylogist (OTC: SYZLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares moved down 4.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.45 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.69% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.45 to begin trading. MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.76% on the session. Journey Energy (OTC: JRNGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday. The stock was down 7.86% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday. The stock was down 7.86% for the day. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Friday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Friday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day. Bay Area Gold Group (OTC: CHPMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% on the session. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.56 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.56 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.83%. China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 8.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.58 this morning. The stock was down 8.0% on the session. Jetblack (OTC: JTBK) stock hit $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.09% over the course of the day. Rapid Dose Therapeutics (OTC: RDTCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. Elio Motors (OTC: ELIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.2% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.2% over the rest of the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.90. Shares then traded down 4.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.90. Shares then traded down 4.28%. Summit Wireless (NASDAQ: WISA) stock hit $0.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.56% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.56% over the course of the day. Hawkeye Systems (OTC: HWKE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% for the day. CPI Card Gr (NASDAQ: PMTS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was up 6.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was up 6.38% for the day. Lotus Ventures (OTC: LTTSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 98.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 98.92%. Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares fell to $0.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.25%.

shares fell to $0.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.25%. Bang Holdings (OTC: BXNG) shares fell to $0.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 38.02%.

shares fell to $0.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 38.02%. Real Good Food (OTC: RLGDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 26.47% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 26.47% for the day. School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session. Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares were down 9.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.62.

shares were down 9.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.62. Reunion Industries (OTC: RUNI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000051 this morning. The stock was down 49.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000051 this morning. The stock was down 49.0% on the session. Wall Street Media Co (OTC: WSCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday. The stock was down 9.09% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday. The stock was down 9.09% for the day. American Diversified Hldg (OTC: ADHC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0015 this morning. The stock was up 4.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.0015 this morning. The stock was up 4.76% on the session. Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was up 18.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was up 18.1% on the session. Monarca Minerals (OTC: ORAGF) shares fell to $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 41.38%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 41.38%. BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0038 today morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0038 today morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. Fidelity Minerals (OTC: SAIDF) shares fell to $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%.

shares fell to $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%. Destination Maternity (OTC: DESTQ) shares were down 19.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 19.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Grandwon (OTC: GWON) stock hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 69.85% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 69.85% over the course of the day. Wellstar Intl (OTC: WLSI) stock moved up 9900.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved up 9900.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. APT MotoVox Group (OTC: MTVX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Troubadour Resources (OTC: TROUF) stock moved down 39.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.

stock moved down 39.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading. Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Trio Resources (OTC: TRII) shares moved down 16.67% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 16.67% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.001 to begin trading. Trans Global Group (OTC: TGGI) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). China Crescent (OTC: CCTR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. NeoMedia Technologies (OTC: NEOM) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0006.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0006. CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%. Eyes on the Go (OTC: AXCG) stock moved down 99.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved down 99.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Arax Holdings (OTC: ARAT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. International Power Group (OTC: IPWG) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Manaris 2010 (OTC: AVNY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). World Moto (OTC: FARE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Affiliated Resources (OTC: AFFL) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Megola (OTC: MGON) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0019 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 29.41% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0019 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 29.41% on the day. STI Group (OTC: STUO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000009 to begin trading. The stock was up 800.0% on the session.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.