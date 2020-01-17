AMD Poaches Intel Executive To Spearhead Server Business

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) announced Thursday that it hired Daniel McNamara as senior vice president and general manager of its server business unit.

McNamara most recently worked with AMD rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) as senior vice president and general manager of the network and custom logic group.

AMD said McNamara will be responsible for building on the successful introduction of the second-generation EPYC processors to accelerate the adoption of its high-performance server solutions with cloud, enterprise and ecosystem partners.

McNamara brings nearly three decades of industry experience, having held senior management and engineering roles at Altera, StarGen, SemiTech Solutions and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

AMD also announced a few internal promotions.

"Strengthening and expanding our leadership team are key to building on the significant momentum we have generated over the past several years," Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Each of these leaders will play key roles in helping us achieve our long-term growth objectives in the coming years."

AMD shares were trading 2.18% higher at $50.86 at the time of publication Friday.

