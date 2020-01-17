22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) rose 39.7% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 16% to $0.29 in pre-market trading.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 12.2% to $53.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also announced an increase in buyback authorization from $75 million to $250 million.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 11.2% to $4.77 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell Joseph Abboud Trademarks to WHP Global for $115 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 9.5% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced it plans to close 27 stores in early 2020 to reduce expenses. The company appointed Woody Woodward as CEO.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 7.3% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.26% on Thursday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 6.8% to $2.99 in pre-market trading.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 5.5% to $19.64 in pre-market trading as the company announced it longer plans to make Old Navy a separate standalone company.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 5% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after declining 19.13% on Thursday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares rose 4.9% to $8.15 in pre-market trading after climbing 27.89% on Thursday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 4.2% to $10.63 in pre-market trading.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) rose 3.5% to $23.75 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo upgraded Pinterest from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 3.3% to $8.40 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 3.3% to $11.42 in pre-market trading.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) rose 2.7% to $18.75 in pre-market trading. UBS upgraded Snap from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $24.
Losers
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 10% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after rising 37.91% on Thursday.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) fell 7.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) fell 6.1% to $38.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of Series D preference shares of 6 million shares at $25 per share.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 5.8% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) fell 5.4% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.41% on Thursday.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares fell 3.2% to $74.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 2.3% to $63.93 in the pre-market trading session.
