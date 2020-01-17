76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) shares climbed 241.8% to close at $1.50 on Thursday after the company announced it entered into a standstill agreement with the PBGC.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 46.8% to close at $4.30.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 43.5% to close at $30.13 after the company raised Q4 and FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. The company also reported increase in holiday and e-commerce sales.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 40.5% to close at $4.37.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) climbed 39.3% to close at $7.38.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) gained 37.9% to close at $2.51 after the company authorized a buyback of 2 million shares of common stock and series 1 preferred stock over 3 years.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 27.9% to close at $7.75.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 27.8% to close at $46.96.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares rose 27.5% to close at $3.11.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 24.5% to close at $4.32.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) surged 24.4% to close at $3.92.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 23.5% to close at $7.61.
- Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) climbed 23.1% to close at $2.72 after the company announced a return to global transaction growth for the money of December. The company reported a 2% year-over-year increase in the number of transactions.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 19.6% to close at $2.75.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) climbed 18.1% to close at $2.81 after the company was granted FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designationfor CUTX-101 for the treatment of Menkes disease.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 17.7% to close at $2.73.
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) rose 16.9% to close at $95.35 after the company announced it will explore strategic alternatives for one or more business units, including the possibility of a sale or spin-off of one or more of XPO's business units.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 16.7% to close at $5.24 after climbing 25.42% on Wednesday.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 16.5% to close at $45.03.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) surged 16.5% to close at $7.91.
- Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BSBK) rose 15.9% to close at $11.59.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) gained 15.2% to close at $21.58.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares rose 14.8% to close at $3.19.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares jumped 14.3% to close at $24.75.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 14.3% to close at $2.80.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) climbed 13.8% to close at $17.75.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 13.7% to close at $2.83 after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares surged 13.6% to close at $6.00.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) rose 13.5% to close at $6.07.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 13.3% to close at $4.42.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 13.1% to close at $2.50.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) gained 13% to close at $4.52.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) jumped 12.7% to close at $5.61 after it reported share purchases by insiders. Altchembought 1.25 million shares at $5 Monday, with the number of shares owned beneficially by the firm now at 22.485 million. The company also filed share purchases by Avista Capital Partners III, the Harsaul Foundation and directors David Burgstahler and SriramVenkatraman.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) climbed 12.7% to close at $6.82.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) gained 12.7% to close at $2.40.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 12.5% to close at $17.17.
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) gained 12.2% to close at $24.32 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 12.2% to close at $95.74.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares climbed 12.1% to close at $3.05.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 12.1% to close at $9.06.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares jumped 11.9% to close at $2.45.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 11.8% to close at $41.15.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 11.8% to close at $94.38.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) climbed 11.7% to close at $4.67.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 11.4% to close at $5.79 after the company agreed to sell Movianto business.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) climbed 11.4% to close at $4.10.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) gained 11.2% to close at $5.65.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 10.8% to close at $9.66.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) climbed 10.8% to close at $18.98.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) rose 10.7% to close at $47.00.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) rose 10.2% to close at $24.25.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) climbed 10% to close at $17.45.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 9.9% to close at $2.99.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 8.4% to close at $5.28.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) rose 7.5% to close at $42.65 after multiple firms maintained their positive rating and raised their price target on the stock.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) climbed 7.4% to close at $3.90.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 5.1% to close at $5.60 after the company announced it has signed a capacity deal with Hispasat to meet the growing global demand for high-speed inflight connectivity services.
Losers
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) fell 19.1% to close at $3.55 after the company withdrew its guidance. The company also declared $500 million buyback program.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares tumbled 18.7% to close at $7.33 after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on Opera and sees 70% downside.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 16.8% to close at $3.23. My Size reported a $2 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) dipped 15.3% to close at $2.55.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) dipped 13.7% to close at $5.61 on Thursday. The Peck Co. reported the completion of construction and sale of 2 solar projects totaling 1.6MW.
- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) dropped 12.9% to close at $1.82.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares fell 12% to close at $1.62. Reebonz Holding shares climbed over 67% Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Hong Kong fashion boutique, TWIST. The company expects to make TWIST's products available on its platform.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) fell 11.9% to close at $17.78 after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 11.4% to close at $2.03.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 9.5% to close at $6.28.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) dropped 9.4% to close at $3.00.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) dipped 9% to close at $2.34.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) shares tumbled 8.7% to close at $6.21.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 8.5% to close at $7.36 after the company reported 2019 results. Pearson announced that its CFO Williams is leaving the company.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) dropped 8% to close at $14.35.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) dropped 7.8% to close at $46.72 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) dropped 7% to close at $2.52. Air Industries announced an agreement with Roth Capital to which company may offer 8.21 million shares.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) dipped 6.4% to close at $22.94 after the company announced the departure of CEO John Clendening.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) fell 5.7% to close at $2.67 following Q4 results.
